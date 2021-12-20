NFL Week 15: Their gambles backfired, but football needs more coaches like John Harbaugh and Brandon Staley

But neither decision was necessarily wrong. They were based on sound reasoning – playing to win, confidence in their players, understanding the percentages, and having the pulse of the team.

Yes, they both cost their teams a win this past weekend by being aggressive. Instead of kicking a game-tying extra point on Sunday, Harbaugh went for the 2-point conversion and the win — but came up short in the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Packers. And instead of kicking three short field goals Thursday night, Staley chose to go for it on fourth down — and failed all three times in a 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

The NFL needs more coaches like the Ravens’ John Harbaugh and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley.

Advertisement

Harbaugh and Staley should be applauded, not derided, for being aggressive. If nothing else it makes the game more entertaining – fourth down plays are more exciting than field goals, and 2-point conversions are more exciting than extra points.

The coaches just need to pick better plays and execute them when the game is on the line.

The “go for it or take the points” debate is where we start the Week 15 review:

⋅ There’s no question that Harbaugh’s decisions have cost the Ravens. The Ravens have now lost twice in three weeks by going for the 2-point conversion at the end instead of kicking the PAT. And now the Ravens are 8-6 and have dropped from fourth to eighth in the AFC playoff race.

But I still respect Harbaugh’s decision to go for 2, even though it was based more on his gut than the analytics. In both games, against the Steelers and Packers, Harbaugh said that he didn’t think his injury-depleted team would be able to hold up in overtime. Harbaugh also had to consider on Sunday that the opposing quarterback was Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

John Harbaugh went for 2 with the game on the line on Sunday. Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

If the game went to overtime, the Ravens easily could have lost without touching the ball, had the Packers won the coin toss. That’s what happened to the Chargers on Thursday against the Chiefs, and also to the Bills last week against the Buccaneers.

So Harbaugh went for it – one play, two yards, for the win. It failed, but I love Harbaugh’s show of faith in his team and his backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley. The Ravens just need to do a better job of executing - they are 2-for-8 on 2-point conversions this year.

Where Harbaugh actually botched it was not going for 2 when the Ravens made it an 8-point game earlier in the fourth. The analytics say that gives a team a much better chance to win.

⋅ Two other points to make. One is that we only seem to notice these “go for it” decisions when they backfire, as they did to the Ravens and Chargers this weekend.

But the Chargers also had big wins over the Raiders and Browns earlier this season due largely to going 5-for-6 on fourth down over those two games. The Colts beat the Patriots on Saturday after going 3-for-3 on fourth down, including twice in their own territory.

If you adhere to an aggressive strategy, it should produce more points in the long run. You need to score to win games. Touchdowns are better than field goals. And four downs are better than three. It’s really that simple.

Advertisement

But you also have to be prepared to fail on occasion, which is what happened to the Chargers on Thursday. And Staley took full responsibility.

“What makes football and competition so great is that there aren’t going to be perfect decisions,” said Staley, a rookie head coach. “And I’m ready to live with all that smoke that comes with it.”

The second point is that there are unquantifiable benefits to being aggressive. It tells your offensive players that you trust them. It tells your defensive players that you trust them to make a stop, should the offense fail. It helps build your locker room culture.

Brandon Staley put his faith in Justin Herbert, the sort of thing that builds trust and culture. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

“That’s a statement of trusting everyone on the field and off the field,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “We love to be put in those situations.”

Here’s betting that Staley’s aggressive approach is going to result in a lot of wins for the Chargers over the next few years.

⋅ Just five weeks ago, the Titans had a three-game lead in the AFC South — plus a head-to-head sweep over the Colts — but they are doing their best to blow it. The Titans dropped to 9-5 with a 19-13 loss to the Steelers, and their lead over Indianapolis is down to one game (though really two because of the head-to-head tiebreaker).

The Titans have lost three of their last four games – their lone win was over the Jaguars – and they miss Derrick Henry in the worst way. They have combined for 13 turnovers in those three losses, including four against the Steelers on Sunday. The Titans also scored exactly 13 points in all three losses.

Advertisement

⋅ It’s time to pay attention to the Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores’s team won its sixth straight game on Sunday, 31-24 over the Jets, to reach 7-7 on the season after a 1-7 start. The Dolphins have only beaten one team with a winning record in their streak (a 22-10 win over the Ravens), but who cares? A six-game win streak is always impressive in the NFL, especially after such a brutal start.

The Dolphins still have a ways to go in the AFC playoff race, sitting in 11th place before Monday’s Browns-Raiders game. But the Dolphins have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs following a 1-7 start.

Don't ever count out Tom Brady, but he and the Buccaneers sure looked lost on Sunday. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

⋅ It’s foolish to ever count out Tom Brady, especially after last year, when he won the Super Bowl despite a 7-5 start. But the 10-4 Buccaneers are wheezing right now. They had nothing on offense with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown out of the lineup on Sunday, and the result was a disheartening 9-0 loss to the Saints. It was Brady’s first shutout in 15 years and third in 358 career starts, including postseason.

The Buccaneers still have a three-game lead in the NFC South, so their only real concern is getting healthy for the playoffs. But Sunday’s loss showed why the team is willing to bring Brown back despite his fake vaccination card fiasco. They need him.

Advertisement

⋅ The 11-3 Packers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot and a division title with their win over the Ravens. But their point differential of plus-57 ranks only 10th in the NFL.

⋅ The Lions-Cardinals game is why I don’t bet money on the NFL. The 10-4 Cardinals were in line for the No. 1 seed, but two straight losses have sent them tumbling down to No. 4, and the Rams and 49ers are hot on their heels. The 2-11-1 Lions are playing hard for first-year head coach Dan Campbell, though their two wins in the last three weeks may cost them the No. 1 draft pick.

⋅ In a battle of rookie QBs, third-round pick Davis Mills outplayed No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence in the Texans’ 30-16 win over the Jaguars. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write before the season started.

After another win, Aaron Rodgers is in the driver's seat for a second straight MVP. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Sizing Up The MVP Race

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: His team has the NFL’s best record, and he leads the league in passer rating (110.4), with 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

2. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: His 1,854 scrimmage yards are 370 more than anyone else, and his 19 touchdowns leads the NFL by two.

3. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Second in the NFL with 33 touchdowns, second in passer rating (108.4), and has the Rams in position to win the NFC West and contend for the Super Bowl.

4. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Shutout loss to the Saints really hurt his chances. Also ranks just eighth in passer rating (100.4), and tied for ninth with 11 interceptions.

5. Steelers LB T.J. Watt: In just 12 games, he leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks and has four forced fumbles.

In the mix: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Tracking Former Patriots

⋅Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski: Caught just two passes for 29 yards on 11 targets in Tampa Bay’s 9-0 loss to the Saints.

⋅ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Completed 18 of 23 passes for 235 yards and a TD in a 31-13 win over the Falcons. The Niners have won five of six, and are comfortably the NFC’s No. 6 seed.

⋅ Panthers QB Cam Newton: Threw for 156 yards, rushed for 71 yards, and combined for two touchdowns and a pick in the Panthers’ 31-14 loss at Buffalo. Newton has a rushing TD in all five games, but is completing just 54.9 percent of his passes.

⋅ Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: Had just three tackles but played 68 of 70 snaps against the Bills.

⋅ Texans WR Brandin Cooks: Had seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Jaguars, and now is just 53 yards away from his sixth career 1,000-yard season in eight years.

⋅ Giants coach Joe Judge: His team dropped to 4-10 with a 21-6 loss to the Cowboys. Judge better hope the Giants’ owners remain patient.

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another pair on Sunday. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Stats of the Week

⋅ Packers coach Matt LaFleur joins Jim Harbaugh and Chuck Pagano as the only head coaches since 1970 to win at least 11 games in their first three seasons.

⋅ The Cowboys are the first team since the 2007 Lions to force at least four turnovers in three consecutive games.

⋅ The Saints are the first team in NFL history to hold the reigning MVP (Rodgers) and reigning Super Bowl MVP (Brady) without a touchdown. The Saints beat the Packers, 38-3, and the Saints, 9-0.

⋅ Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, which Lamar Jackson has never done in a game.

⋅ The Chargers became the first team since the 1984 Chargers to fail twice on fourth-and-goal in the first half of a game.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.