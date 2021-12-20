Pro sports teams — including the Celtics, Bruins — will be exempt from Boston’s indoor vaccine mandate

Pro sports teams will be exempt from Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor venues that is set to kick in on Jan. 15.

On Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled a detailed plan that will require patrons 12 and over to show proof of vaccination before entering the premises of many indoor businesses, including entertainment venues.

But there is an exemption for “a professional athlete/sports team who enters a covered premises as part of their regular employment for purposes of competing.” This will apply to Celtics and Bruins players, as well as visiting teams that come to TD Garden.