Red Sox set 2022 coaching staff: Peter Fatse promoted to hitting coach

The Red Sox have hired Ben Rosenthal and Luis Ortiz as assistant hitting coaches, the team announced Monday. Ortiz will also serve as a team interpreter.
The Red Sox have promoted Peter Fatse to hitting coach after serving as the team’s assistant hitting coach in 2020-21 under Tim Hyers.
Ramon Vázquez has been named first base coach following his stint as a coach/interpreter from 2018-20 and quality control coach/interpreter in 2021. Vázquez will also be in charge of base runners.
Andy Fox has been named major league field coordinator. He previously served as the Red Sox minor league infield coordinator (2011-21) and assistant field coordinator (2019-21).
Advertisement
Mike Brenly has been named major league staff assistant. He served as Red Sox bullpen catcher from 2016-21.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.