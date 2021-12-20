Red Sox set 2022 coaching staff: Peter Fatse promoted to hitting coach

The Red Sox have hired Ben Rosenthal and Luis Ortiz as assistant hitting coaches, the team announced Monday. Ortiz will also serve as a team interpreter.

The Red Sox have promoted Peter Fatse to hitting coach after serving as the team’s assistant hitting coach in 2020-21 under Tim Hyers.

Ramon Vázquez has been named first base coach following his stint as a coach/interpreter from 2018-20 and quality control coach/interpreter in 2021. Vázquez will also be in charge of base runners.