In setback to Saints, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffers season-ending torn right ACL

The tackle flipped the receiver into the air and Godwin remained on the ground momentarily before being helped to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He was later seen running on the Buccaneers sideline, but did not re-enter the game.

Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night in Tampa after catching a pass from Tom Brady over the middle and taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday the hit was legal, but is the type of play that needs to be examined as part of ongoing efforts to make the game safer.

“You feel bad for him because he was having such a great year, and the type of hit it was — totally legal, but I think that’s one of the things we have to look at in the offseason,” Arians said.

“We’re so concerned about hitting people in the head and we’re getting a lot of knee injuries now because of that type of tackle,” the coach added. “But it is legal and wasn’t a bad play at all.”

Godwin was well on his way to a third consecutive game with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards receiving with six for 49 when he was hurt with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half. The fifth-year pro finished with a career-best 98 catches for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing).

Receiver is one of the deepest positions on Tampa Bay’s roster, however the loss of Godwin coupled with Mike Evans (64 receptions, 899 yards, 11 TDs) who suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, will be tough to overcome.

The reigning Super Bowl champions could get a lift from receiver Antonio Brown, who returns this week after serving a three-game suspension imposed by the NFL for misrepresenting his vaccination status. He hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury during a Week 6 win at Philadelphia.

Giants shut down QB Daniel Jones for season

The New York Giants are shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of a sprained neck.

Coach Joe Judge said the team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games.

The doctors have said Jones only needs rest at this point to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point, Judge said, adding the injury is nothing more than a sprained neck.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, was hurt on Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The injury was diagnosed after the game.

The Giants (4-10) will face the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. Judge said either veteran Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm would start.

Glennon has started the past three games with Jones out. New York has lost all three, including a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Fromm made his NFL regular-season debut on the Giants’ final series and moved the team 84 yards before the drive ended on downs at the Cowboys 9.

Jones finished the season 232 of 361 for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 298 yards, although he sustained a concussion near the goal line on an attempt against Dallas on Oct. 10. He started the next game.

Broncos look to Drew Lock at QB

The Denver Broncos are preparing backup quarterback Drew Lock for his first start of the season at Las Vegas next weekend after Teddy Bridgewater was knocked unconscious against the Bengals, carted off the field and hospitalized overnight.

Bridgewater was discharged Monday morning and is in the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.

“I just spoke to him a few minutes ago,’’ said Broncos coach Vic Fangio. “He’s been released, he’s home, he’s resting comfortably. He sounded a lot better this morning than he did last night. Last night he sounded real tired.”

Fangio added that it’s “highly unlikely he plays this week.” He also dismissed the notion of starting third-string QB Brett Rypien, who began quarantining last week as a precaution with the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the NFL.

Cam Newton struggles with Panthers

Cam Newton’s struggles have left Matt Rhule looking for answers at quarterback.

Rhule said he “can’t speculate” on who’ll be the team’s starting quarterback this Sunday when the Panthers host Tampa Bay.

The Panthers’ second-year head coach said he’ll “continue working” with Newton, but added that he wants to see where Sam Darnold’s shoulder is on Wednesday when the team returns to practice. Darnold remains on injured reserve, but stepped up his throwing last week.

“We will find out about Sam and his health. I’m not going to look into the future, no hypotheticals,” Rhule said of Darnold, who went on IR on Nov. 10 with an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade. “If Sam is healthy we will practice him and see where he’s kind of at. I think it is a good opportunity to shake some the rust off and see where he’s at.”

Darnold is 4-5 as the team’s starter, while Newton is 0-4.

Newton threw for a touchdown and ran for another score in a 31-14 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, but he also tossed another interception and his poor decision-making and inability to consistently complete passes down the field continue to be an issue for the Panthers (5-9).

Any hopes of a fairytale ending where the 2015 league MVP would help his former team turns things around have vanished. Carolina has lost nine of its past 11 games.

Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell gives up play-calling

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season.

Bevell said he will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games, beginning at the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday.

The Jaguars (2-12) have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits.

Bevell called plays from the sideline during Sunday’s 30-16 loss to Houston. Giving up that responsibility should allow him to “take on more of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do,” he said.

Schottenheimer replaced Bevell as Seattle’s play-caller in 2018 and spent three years in that position before joining Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.



