Smooth sailing so far for Keegan Sullivan, unbeaten Scituate boys’ basketball

The Sailors’ starting point guard came down with the flu and missed the entire first week of practice, then watched as his team took on Catholic Memorial in their opener last Sunday.

As he prepared for a quick turnaround between winning the Division 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium Dec. 3 and the start of basketball season that Monday, Scituate senior Keegan Sullivan faced an additional obstacle.

Scituate's Keegan Sullivan has taken right off in his transition from the football field to the basketball court, including a key win over Whitman-Hanson.

But Sullivan’s teammates picked him up in a 71-67 overtime win over the visiting Knights, and he returned to the lineup two nights later to help the Sailors end Whitman-Hanson’s 35-game win streak with a hard-fought 59-53 victory.

“It’s definitely a challenge going from football to basketball,” said Sullivan, who will play football at Trinity College. “You have to get in different shape because in football the plays last about 8 seconds and you always get a break. With basketball, specifically how coach [Matt] Poirier wants us to play, and being the point guard, it’s all about pushing the tempo all the time.”

Despite a lack of conditioning, Sullivan produced 15 points and 7 assists in his debut against Whitman-Hanson, then dropped a team-high 25 points in an 89-82 win over a North Quincy program that is on the rise.

While Sullivan is leading the way, Poirier is playing 10 or 11 players in each game, and that depth has allowed his Sailors to start 3-0 against excellent competition.

Sam Benning is averaging 17 points and 4 assists early this season for Scituate. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“Our depth is our strongest facet,” said Scituate senior co-captain Sam Benning, who is averaging 17 points and 4 assists per game. “We’re able to rely on so many people and coach Poirier always pushes us to let him know when we get tired, because we trust guys one through 15 to make the winning effort every single play. It’s really helped us build our confidence.”

Many of Scituate’s nine seniors have been playing together in travel leagues since they were in third grade, and they led the Sailors squad in the Middlesex Magic High School League at Boston Sports Complex this past summer.

Facing top competition from Reading, Newton, Needham and other programs helped several other Sailors start the season hot, including sophomores Ryan Dunn and Michael Porter, junior guard Jimmy Tolton, and senior Brady Burns, who scored 11 points against North Quincy in the third game of his first varsity season.

Senior John Kinsley is averaging 15 points per game, and seniors Will Kimball and Christian Pitten round out the Sailors starting lineup.

Johnny Kinsley averages 15 points a game this season for unbeaten Scituate. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

While they come off the bench, senior twins Clay and Drew Belmarsh, both co-captains, are the heart and soul of Poirier’s squad, and it was their play on the defensive end that keyed the win over CM.

“No matter what the situation, [the Belmarsh twins] are bringing energy and they are a battery for us,” Poirier said. “Sometimes it’s what they do on the court and sometimes it’s what they do from the bench. They do the dirty work and they’re proud of it. And they do that every day, it’s not just in games. Drew and Clay have been playing hard all their lives and its contagious.”

The Sailors played their style throughout the summer and the fall in informal leagues. They learned how to play without Sullivan — who spent the summer on the Middlesex Magic’s top 17U squad along with fellow MIAA stars Mike Loughnane (BC High), Aidan Cammann (Andover), and Xavier McKenzie (Central Catholic) — and spent the fall leading Scituate in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Yet Sullivan was able to hit the ground running, in part because of the experience he gained watching his older brother, Aidan, play point guard for Scituate and transition quickly after quarterbacking the Sailors to a Super Bowl title in 2018.

“I always went to [Scituate basketball] games, and once Aidan started playing I was always asking him questions about some of the plays they ran,” Sullivan said. “When I was a freshman [on varsity] I could see how he led, and what coach wanted, and now I’m able to take what he’s given me and put it out on the floor.”

Benning played with Aidan when he was a freshman and said it’s hard to compare the Sullivan brothers because their games are so unique. But the commonality is an extremely high IQ combined with creativity on the offensive end.

Poirier said the Sullivan brothers are relentless competitors that inspire their teammates to give a spirited effort in practice and in games. The 22-year coach, who teaches social studies at Scituate Middle School, has also noticed a carryover effect from Scituate’s success on the gridiron into the start of the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

“They inspire each other,” Poirier said. “And I’m not just saying that. I do think there is something of an influence [from football] that has inspired kids not just for basketball but across the board with all sports.

“It’s a tight-knit group cycling through Scituate right now and they support each other. It’s organic. It’s amazing how when excellence is pursued and achieved it sort of becomes contagious.”

Courtside Chatter

⋅ Dracut moved up to Division 2 this season and in preparation for the state tournament, coach Brian Myers created a challenging nonconference schedule for his senior-laden team.

The Middies opened the season with a matchup against top-ranked Malden Catholic and, despite a 71-45 loss, Myers believes the game will serve as a learning experience down the road. Dracut responded well to the setback, rallying to defeat Brockton (70-68) and Merrimack Valley Conference rival Methuen (56-53) last week to improve to 2-1.

“We went into MC really just to feel them and see what they are like knowing they are a Division 2 team that we could maybe see in February,” Myers said. “It didn’t go as well we wanted to but we learned that in spurts we were able to do some things against them. But it absolutely prepared us heading into Brockton.”

In the game against the Boxers, Dracut erased an early 20-7 deficit and prevailed on a game-winning shot by Chris Ouko. A Lowell transfer, Ouko (20 ppg) and returning Globe All-Star Adrian Torres (22 ppg) form one of the top backcourts in the state for a team with 10 seniors and aspirations of a deep tournament run.

Outside of the MVC, the Middies will continue to test themselves with matchups against Burke and Belmont in next week’s BABC Holiday Classic before facing Georgetown and Wellesley later in the season.

“With the new system rewarding strength of schedule and us having 10 seniors, this was an opportunity to put us to the test and make sure we’re battle tested,” Myers said.

▪ St. Sebastian’s junior guard Trevor Mullin recorded his 1,000th career point in Friday’s 89-57 win over Brunswick. With 9:48 remaining in the first half, Mullin came off a screen and nailed a jumper from the left elbow to reach the milestone. The 6-foot Wellesley native finished with 27 points on eight 3-pointers. Mullin, whose older sister Maddie was a star at Beaver Country Day and now plays at Brown, has offers from Brown, Yale, Penn, UMass Lowell, Dartmouth, and BU among others.

Mullin’s teammate AJ Dybantsa is also seeing his stock rise early this season. A 6-8 eighth-grader from Brockton, Dybantsa dropped 25 points against national powerhouse IMG Academy on Dec. 11 before recording 33 points for the Arrows in a 104-79 win over Deerfield on Saturday. Dybantsa is considered one of the top prospects in the country for the Class of 2026.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, No. 4 Andover at No. 3 Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m. — A premier matchup in the Merrimack Valley Conference between a pair of Division 1 favorites. Central handed Andover its only loss last year in the MVC title game on a game-winning jumper by Xavier McKenzie.

Tuesday, No. 20 Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep, 7 p.m. — Two of the best in the Catholic Central square off in the first of two meetings in Reading. Fenwick opened the season with a 64-56 win over Cathedral, while Austin Prep enters at 3-0.

Thursday, No. 11 St. Mary’s at St. John’s Prep, 6:30 p.m. — The Spartans return home from a two-game Florida trip to face the Eagles in an intriguing nonconference tilt in Danvers.

Thursday, No. 9 Whitman-Hanson at Brockton, 6:30 p.m. — The Panthers’ state-best 35-game winning streak was snapped last Tuesday against Scituate, but they responded Friday with a 77-47 win over Silver Lake. Brockton continues its tough nonconference slate after close defeats to Dracut (70-68) and BC High (73-71).

Monday, No. 2 BC High vs. Brookline, 11 a.m. — The Eagles face another stiff nonconference test when they open the BABC Holiday Classic at Cathedral High with an opening-round matchup against a solid Brookline team.