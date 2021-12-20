Tulsa’s finale is a victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Davis Brin threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Tulsa closed the season with its fourth straight victory, beating Old Dominion, 30-17, at the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday in Conway, S.C. Josh Johnson had eight catches for 129 yards including a 23-yard reception as the Golden Hurricane (7-6) won their second straight bowl game and third in their last four appearances. As effective as Tulsa’s offense was, its defense was just as good. It held the Monarchs (6-7) of Conference USA to 135 yards through the first three quarters … North Carolina State men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year for NCAA recruiting violations following an independent investigatiom. It was the first decision issued through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created out of proposals from the commission led by former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball amid the federal corruption investigation into the sport. On Monday, the Independent Resolution Panel announced it had reduced scholarships and issued penalties for violations by a former Wolfpack head coach and assistant for violations tied to the recruitment of one-and-done player Dennis Smith Jr. The penalties issued by the IRP included vacating victories in which Smith played; show-cause orders for former head coach Mark Gottfried and ex-assistant Orlando Early ; public reprimand and censure.

The Cleveland Guardians have had discussions with David Blitzer, a part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, to become a minority owner with the Major League Baseball team. Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been seeking a minority owner to boost finances for the small-market club since John Sherman, who had secondary shares in the franchise, left to buy the Kansas City Royals in 2019 … New San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin has rounded out his coaching staff with the addition of Matt Williams, a former All-Star third baseman and Washington Nationals manager, and Bryan Price, former manager of the Cincinnati Reds

MISCELLANY

Kerr officially named coach of US Olympic men’s basketball team

Steve Kerr saw everything that Gregg Popovich went through as coach of the US men’s national team, saw exactly how difficult it was last summer for the Americans to emerge from the Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal. And when he walked off the floor for the last time in Tokyo, he was drained. “It wasn’t easy,” Kerr said. It was just further proof that the days of US cakewalks to gold are over. He decided to take the job anyway. Kerr was formally announced as the next coach of the US men’s team in San Francisco, a not-very-well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Popovich and leading the Americans — if they qualify — into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr’s assistants will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, and Gonzaga coach Mark Few …The PGA Tour has decided to grant releases to some two dozen players who have signed up for the Saudi International, provided they agree to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once over the next two years. The decision ends speculation that the tour would deny conflicting event releases as it digs in against Greg Norman and his Saudi-backed venture presumably aimed at creating a new golf league with guaranteed money.

