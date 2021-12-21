Chris Noth is dropped from ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

A representative for Noth had no comment Monday night about the actor’s ousting from the show, in which he plays William Bishop, a former CIA director and a friend to Robyn McCall played by Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in one upcoming new episode, as well as in reruns of the show.

The move, which is effective immediately, came just days after the women’s accusations against the actor appeared in an article in The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Chris Noth, 67, facing allegations that he sexually assaulted two women, has been dropped from “The Equalizer” and will no longer film any new episodes of the television series, Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement Monday.

In a previous statement, Noth said that the allegations against him were “categorically false.”

In the Hollywood Reporter article, one woman said that Noth raped her in 2004, when she was 22. Another woman said she was assaulted by Noth in 2015, when she was 25, following a date in New York City. The women were identified with pseudonyms.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” the actor said. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

In matching statements shared on Instagram on Monday night, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who starred in “Sex and the City” with Noth and also in the reboot, “And Just Like That,” said they were “deeply saddened” to hear about the allegations against the actor.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the three women said. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

After the article was published by The Hollywood Reporter, Peloton pulled a popular online ad that featured Noth. The ad came out after the first episode of “And Just Like That” on HBO Max, in which Mr. Big, played by Noth, dies shortly after finishing a Peloton workout.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” Peloton said in a statement. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot.”

One of the women who has accused Noth said that “seeing that he was reprising his role in ‘Sex and the City’ set off something in me.”

In addition to his roles on “And Just Like That” and “Sex and the City,” Noth also had roles in “Law & Order” and “The Good Wife.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.