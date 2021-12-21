COVID cases force American Repertory Theater to cancel its remaining performances of ‘WILD’

The cancellation occurs amid growing concern that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will wreak further havoc with the winter theater season in Boston, as it has already done on Broadway.

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew of “WILD: A Musical Becoming,” Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater has canceled the remainder of the show’s world-premiere run.

Indeed, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the “extreme uncertainty” of the next few months, the musical “Jagged Little Pill” announced the end of its Broadway run on Monday. Many other Broadway shows have canceled performances in the past week.

The ART’s “WILD,” starring Tony winner Idina Menzel (”Wicked”), is a high-profile casualty. “My heart is breaking that we are unable to continue to perform ‘WILD,’ “ ART artistic director Diane Paulus said in a message to subscribers, adding: “The decision to cancel the rest of the run prioritizes the health and safety of our artists.’’

Paulus directed both “WILD” and “Jagged Little Pill,” which originated at the ART.

“WILD” had been scheduled to run through Thursday, pause for a holiday hiatus, then resume performances Dec. 27 through Jan. 2. But ART public relations director Rebecca Curtiss said Tuesday morning that “multiple” positive COVID cases surfaced among the “WILD” production team, starting on Friday, forcing the cancellation of weekend performances and then the decision to cut short the run. She said she could not give a specific number of cases.

Speaking more broadly of the dilemma that that once again confronts theaters, Curtiss said: “It’s something we’re all facing, we’re all working to manage.”

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.