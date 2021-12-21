‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ was imperfect but entertaining

It’s true, Nicole Kidman looks as though she’s lit by a fluorescent halo throughout much of this unusual eight-episode miniseries. She plays Masha, the head of a wellness retreat who leads her visitors on a weeklong journey into self-awareness. She has a pale, ethereal presence, and when she speaks, her odd Russian accent turns banalities — “Zere can be BIRTH in DEATH!” — into the wisdom of the ages. At one point, she has her guests literally dig their own graves.

Advertisement

Adapted by David E. Kelley from the novel by Liane Moriarty, the miniseries is a lot looser and more touchy-feely than their “Big Little Lies.” The story line jumps among the nine characters staying at the resort, and their respective challenges, including a small family reeling from a suicide, a bitter divorcee looking to let go of her anger, an irritable former football player, and a miserable romance writer. The cast features Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon, all of whom are quite good.

Some of the guests submit easily to Masha’s plans for them, others fight it every step of the way. Is she a fake? Does she have some kind of supernatural healing power? What is the truth about her history? Is she drugging these people? Are they her experiment? It’s all cloaked in mystery, which is entertaining, even while it doesn’t add up to anything particularly momentous by the end.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.