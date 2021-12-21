Boston-area home sales speed up ahead of expected rate hikes

After a few slow months, Greater Boston’s housing market picked up speed again in November, as buyers moved to close deals before interest rate increases that are expected to start as soon as March as the Federal Reserve moves to slow inflation.

Condominium sales climbed 10.1 percent last month compared with November 2020, while sales of single-family homes rose 1.4 percent, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, which tracks data in 64 cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts. Median prices rose for the first time in four months, hitting $750,000 for single-family houses and $626,000 for condos.

The surge is the result of a somewhat soft fall season, said GBAR president Dino Confalone, an agent with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Cambridge. There was an uptick in listings after Labor Day as sellers regrouped in the fall, and prices leveled off a bit after a year-plus of meteoric growth. All that made the market slightly less brutal for would-be buyers, some of whom were trying to take advantage of historically low interest rates that many expect will climb in the spring.