Boston-area home sales speed up ahead of expected rate hikes

After a few slow months, Greater Boston’s housing market picked up speed again in November, as buyers moved to close deals before interest rate increases that are expected to start as soon as March as the Federal Reserve moves to slow inflation.
Condominium sales climbed 10.1 percent last month compared with November 2020, while sales of single-family homes rose 1.4 percent, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, which tracks data in 64 cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts. Median prices rose for the first time in four months, hitting $750,000 for single-family houses and $626,000 for condos.
The surge is the result of a somewhat soft fall season, said GBAR president Dino Confalone, an agent with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Cambridge. There was an uptick in listings after Labor Day as sellers regrouped in the fall, and prices leveled off a bit after a year-plus of meteoric growth. All that made the market slightly less brutal for would-be buyers, some of whom were trying to take advantage of historically low interest rates that many expect will climb in the spring.
“The influx of new inventory that hit the market in September brought many buyers back into the market,” Confalone said in a statement. “There’s also more of a desire to buy before mortgage rates climb, and with less competition in the fall market, buyers are eager to take advantage of price adjustments and their improved bargaining position to negotiate better deals.”
All that led to a busier than normal November, with closed sales of single-family homes jumping 19 percent above their October levels, setting a record for the month. Condo sales set a record as well.
Now, in the typically slow holiday season, inventory remains low, with fewer new listings than this time last year and less than one month’s supply of single-family homes on the market. It’s a perennial challenge, Confalone said, and one that has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which sparked a wave of home-buying that drove prices up, which in turn made it hard for many people who already own to move and sell their home.
“The issue is finding another home to buy, and that’s one of biggest challenges facing the market,” Confalone said. There’s really only one solution. “We need more supply.”
Tim Logan