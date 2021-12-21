Kellogg’s cereal workers approve contract, ending 11-week strike and averting job losses

"Our striking members at Kellogg's ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions," union president Anthony Shelton said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said Tuesday morning that the union had voted to accept a collective bargaining agreement announced last week.

Unionized Kellogg’s workers in four states have approved a new five-year contract, ending one of the longest-running strikes of 2021.

Voting took place over the weekend and through Monday on the company's new offer - one of at least seven it cobbled together. The new five-year contract includes across-the-board wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments in year one, according to a company statement. It also expands health care and retirement benefits.

The offer came after entreaties from policymakers to return to the bargaining table, as well as criticism from President Biden and other prominent lawmakers after Kellogg's said it would find permanent replacements for the 1,400 cereal factory workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee who went on strike Oct. 5.

Biden had been "deeply troubled" by the prospect, according to a Dec. 10 White House statement. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also denounced the idea in an interview last week with The Washington Post. "During the early parts of the pandemic these people were considered to be heroes and heroines, which in fact they are. But now, according to Kellogg's, they are simply disposable workers." he said. "To just replace them is extraordinarily ugly."

A Kellogg's spokesperson declined to comment on those statements, referring a reporter to updates on the company's website.

But in a statement last week, Kellogg's emphasized that it did not seek concessions from workers in either of the tentative contracts put to a vote. It also noted that most of its U.S. cereal plant employees pay nothing for their health care, and that its most senior employees make nearly $36 per hour.

"We value all of our employees. They have enabled Kellogg to provide food to Americans for more than 115 years," chief executive Steve Cahillane said in a statement. "We are hopeful our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work."

The company has seen strong demand for its signature breakfast staples, which includes Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran and Frosted Flakes, during the coronavirus pandemic. Third-quarter sales grew 5.6%, to $3.6 billion, compared with the same period last year; profits climbed 9.1%.

The Kellogg's walkout was among the longest in a wave of strikes that affected dozens of companies this year. The increased activism, experts say, reflects the leverage workers wield in a tight U.S. labor market, as well as a heightened sense of their contributions to the company's bottom line. They also come at a unique economic moment in which healthy corporate profits, supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of blue-collar workers has strengthened the hand of organized labor.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which represents Kellogg's workers, has been a force in several large strikes. It represented Kansas Frito-Lay workers in a 19-day strike that ended in a contract guaranteeing one day off per week, along with wage increases. It was also part of a weeks-long Nabisco strike that concluded in late September.

But the Kellogg's strike has outlasted the others. The first tentative agreement came after the company made six offers to the union. That agreement included a 3% raise and a limited pathway for new workers to reach the coveted "legacy" wage status. But the workers overwhelmingly rejected the offer.

"It appears the union created unrealistic expectations for our employees," Kellogg's said in a Dec. 7 statement.

The company said it had no choice but to bring in new hires to cover for those on strike, adding that posting for permanent workers will help them find qualified people. "We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love," the company wrote. It is unclear if the company ever hired any replacement workers, though. Its cereal plants since the start of the strike have been staffed by some salaried employees and temporary workers.

Days later the White House put out a statement criticizing the company for bringing "threats and intimidation" against its unionized workers.

"Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods," Biden wrote.

Trevor Bidelman, president of the union's Battle Creek chapter, said workers had worried they might permanently lose their jobs. But support from high-profile politicians solidified members in their decision to push for a new contract.

In Michigan, where Kellogg's is headquartered, the state's attorney general and a handful of Democratic state lawmakers have walked the picket line in support of workers.

When U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited a picket line in Lancaster, Pa., in late October, he expressed support for workers and urged them to resolve their differences with the company. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in a letter to Cahillane, called on the company to recognize the contributions its workers have made during the pandemic.

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, they showed up day after day to do their jobs so that across the country there was food on the shelves," the letter said, according to the Associated Press. "These workers helped Kellogg's increase sales and revenue (and grow net income by over 30%) from 2019 to 2020 - a time when many businesses endured losses due to the financial headwinds of the pandemic."

Sanders joined striking workers in Battle Creek, Mich., on Friday, where he read aloud a letter from Biden. In an interview last week with The Post, he called Kellogg's "the poster child for corporate greed." He has applied similar labels to the drugmaker Gilead, Verizon, and Walmart's Walton family.

“Millions of people in the morning will sit down with their Raisin Bran or their Cornflakes, and I want those people who sit down for breakfast to understand that the people who make those very good products are being thrown out of their jobs right now,” Sanders said.