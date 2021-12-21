A big beer in a big bottle, inspired by champagne

Maybe it’s the novelty of it, the fact that you’re unlikely to see a giant bottle of wine, beer, or spirits unless you’re christening a ship or sitting in the roped-off area of a nightclub. Maybe it’s the cork itself, that satisfying “pop” an audible symbol that it’s time to drink.

There’s something about a big bottle that says it’s time to celebrate.

I suspect, though, that what makes a big bottle special is the act of sharing it with others. And as the pandemic continues in its second year, those moments of togetherness and shared enjoyment seem even more important now.

In time for these pandemic holidays, Springdale Beer Co. has released Gilded & Aged, a champagne-inspired beer that just so happens to come in one of those big — we’re talking 1.5 liters — bottles.

“We wanted to do something that had the festive feel of champagne,” says Joe Connolly, Springdale’s director. “We wanted to see if we could achieve that through barrel aging, using natural methods to get there.”

Gilded & Aged production began four years ago, when a golden ale, along with some grape must, was added to wine barrels.

The Springdale brewing crew regularly sampled beer from these barrels, looking out for off flavors but also trying to identify the good ones. In 2019, the beer was blended and bottled along with champagne yeast, giving it what Connolly describes as a fine, mousse-like carbonation.

“Grape must obviously ferments really well,” says Connolly. “In this case it also drove the ABV up close to 11 percent.”

The final product is a big beer in a big bottle that’s as wine-like as it is a beer.

“It has a really bright acidity in the nose.” says Connolly. “It reminds me of almost like a vinho verde. . . . On the palate it hits you with that acidity, but then there’s this big luscious mid-body of grape and wood, stone fruit, pear. And it really brings you this zesty finish.”

Sales of Springdale’s special bottle will be limited to the brewery’s Framingham tap room. The 1.5-liter bottles sell for $40.

“There’s something about, especially this year, sharing a big bottle with a bunch of people,” says Connolly. “It’s something to treasure.”

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.