Cheese spreads for the season . . . and beyond

Cocktail Cheddar spread and pretzel pieces. Lisa Zwirn

Cocktail Cheddar is a piquant spread from Wasik’s Cheese Shop that dates back over four decades. Co-owner Brian Wasik recalls how his father, Stephen Wasik, came to make the particular “cheddar-blue” mixture: “When my father moved up here from Connecticut in 1979 and bought the Wellesley shop, he had an excess of orange-colored cheddar cheese when he opened.” Little did he know, says Wasik, that most northern New Englanders preferred white cheddar. So his father grated and blended it all into a multi-cheese spread, where its orangey color was more acceptable, and it became a big hit. The “proprietary” recipe contains super-sharp aged cheddar, French Roquefort (blue cheese), and Gournay, a soft, creamy cheese.

“The amount we make now is so much more than what we used to,” says Wasik. Blame that on its persistent popularity. The store’s Curry Chutney Apricot spread has an even larger following. The creamy dip contains a blend of cheeses, curry powder, dried apricots, and matriarch Carol Wasik’s Yankee Chutney. Wasik also whips up a Mexican dip with sharp cheeses, olives, jalapenos, scallions, and cayenne, and a Pimento spread, similar to the Southern version, with cheddar, roasted red bell peppers, and garlic.