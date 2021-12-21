Cheese spreads for the season . . . and beyond

Cocktail Cheddar is a piquant spread from Wasik’s Cheese Shop that dates back over four decades. Co-owner Brian Wasik recalls how his father, Stephen Wasik, came to make the particular “cheddar-blue” mixture: “When my father moved up here from Connecticut in 1979 and bought the Wellesley shop, he had an excess of orange-colored cheddar cheese when he opened.” Little did he know, says Wasik, that most northern New Englanders preferred white cheddar. So his father grated and blended it all into a multi-cheese spread, where its orangey color was more acceptable, and it became a big hit. The “proprietary” recipe contains super-sharp aged cheddar, French Roquefort (blue cheese), and Gournay, a soft, creamy cheese.
“The amount we make now is so much more than what we used to,” says Wasik. Blame that on its persistent popularity. The store’s Curry Chutney Apricot spread has an even larger following. The creamy dip contains a blend of cheeses, curry powder, dried apricots, and matriarch Carol Wasik’s Yankee Chutney. Wasik also whips up a Mexican dip with sharp cheeses, olives, jalapenos, scallions, and cayenne, and a Pimento spread, similar to the Southern version, with cheddar, roasted red bell peppers, and garlic.
Wasik learned the Cocktail Cheddar and Curry Chutney recipes from his father, who died in 2010, so he’s been the one making the spreads ever since. “It’s usually once a week, but almost every day during the holiday season,” he says. In December, the shop will make and sell over 2,500 pounds of the Curry Chutney spread, five times the typical monthly amount. Wasik estimates the Cocktail Cheddar volume at about one-third of that. Any of the cheese spreads ($18.95 per pound) will be a tasty start to a holiday gathering or perfect to have on hand for noshing. “Put them out with a bowl of hard, crunchy pretzels and watch a ballgame,” says Wasik. Which is exactly what he plans to do, feet up, when he’s no longer churning a hundred pounds of cheese every day.
Wasik’s Cheese Shop is at 61 Central St., Wellesley, 781-237-0916, www.wasiks.com.
