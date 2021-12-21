Comfort food for the not-so-common cold

Somehow I don’t feel any better. Family, friends, and acquaintances have tested positive, though vaccines and boosters seem to be keeping symptoms relatively mild. COVID is spreading so quickly that in New York many restaurants have closed temporarily to keep workers and customers safe, the announcements multiplying on Instagram. Here, a few are starting to do the same; more have had to pause to test staff after positive cases.

It begins with a scavenger hunt through area pharmacies. Finally, I snag the prize — one of those pricey home tests we may finally be receiving for free soon. I swab my nose, then stare at the card, waiting for two pink lines to materialize. Just one: No COVID.

I wake up one morning with a scratchy throat, a dry cough, and a sense of dread. It’s time for a round of this season’s least-fun guessing game: Is It COVID?

Here we go again? Let us fervently hope not. Even the most buoyant-spirited people are feeling down right now thinking about the prospect. I’m no exception. And all I have is a cold. I’m lucky.

So this is the moment we are in. I need comfort food. Maybe you do too.

What makes you feel better when you’re ailing in body or mind? Years ago, every time I felt like I was coming down with something, I went to a juice stand in the Harvard Square T station. It was a magic juice stand. Was it even real? I swear that its fresh-squeezed potions stopped germs in their tracks, by the tracks. As the Red Line cars chuffed and squealed in the background, I drank in wellness in swift gulps.

Shereia Scott and Fiex Thevenin at Cafe Juice Up at 1290 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Remembering that, I head straight to Cafe Juice Up, a small and brightly colored shop for brightly colored, infinitely customizable juices and smoothies in Mattapan. Which of these options will cure me? A juice called the Infrared sounds healing, a mixture of beet, carrot, ginger, and orange. There’s also a pineapple, apple, ginger, lime, and cayenne combo. Or I could create my own smoothie: I’m thinking about coconut milk, mango, lime, turmeric, and a double dose of ginger. Yeah. All of these. I’m indulging here. I’m stocking my fridge. I add elderberry to the Infrared for extra cold-fighting power. The concoction is exuberantly crimson. I immediately spill some all over myself and I don’t even care. I have juice coursing through my veins.

Still, I wake up the following morning with a scratchy throat, a dry cough, a sense of dread, and a stuffy nose. It’s time to up my comfort food game. Chicken soup might be Jewish penicillin, but bagels and smoked fish are what’s really for the soul. Well-made bagels, that is, with the right amount of density and chew. Exodus Bagels sells the goods out of a takeout window in Roslindale. I pre-order just in case: You can’t find cream cheese anywhere, the headlines say. In truth, I think New York bagel shops are the only ones having trouble getting the stuff, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese is making marketing hay out of the situation: Create scarcity and desire will follow. There’s plenty at the store, and Exodus is still laying it on thick.

At Exodus Bagels in Roslindale, the Little Fishy sandwich contains beet/dill cream cheese, a half order of lox, cucumbers, and pickled red onions on the bagel of your choice. (Seen here on an everything bagel.) Handout

I get an everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, and red onion. Lox is great, but you have to have whitefish salad too. I get them both so I can mix and match. Exodus has a sandwich called the Little Fishy that I am also rather fond of. It comes with a bright fuchsia spread of beet-dill cream cheese, lox, cucumbers, and pickled onion. I am on a strict all-bagel diet for the rest of the day. It is very satisfying and curative. Every time I start to doom-scroll through Twitter, I put the phone down and eat some carbs.

The next day, still congested, I become convinced that Sichuan food is what will cure me. I need to eat something with an equal chiles-to-other-stuff ratio to clear my sinuses. Sichuan Gourmet in Brookline has these thick, ropy handmade noodles that come tangled with spicy cumin lamb and approximately a million dark red dried chiles. Yes, please. And some hot-and-sour soup because I’m craving it. Soon I’m weeping and chugging water between bites and breathing somewhat adequately as my entire head liquidates, and the rest of my family looks up from their beef and broccoli with mild concern, then goes back to eating. They know my shtick.

The German chocolate cake sundae made from the Scoop n' Scootery. Jim Davis

The following day, an abstemious diet of leftovers. Also what my household refers to as DevQuil: tea with lots of honey and lemon, plus a generous slug of whiskey. Or two. I take the steaming mug with me to drink while I work in bed. If my eyes are closed for some of that time, it’s only because I am concentrating extra-hard.

I make lasagna, rich with bechamel and Bolognese and love for my family. I make sugar cookies for us to decorate, for a bit of sweetness and fun. I give the dog a giant piece of pork tenderloin and blow her mind. Comfort food isn’t just intake; it’s output, too.

My throat still hurts. I want something cold that slides down the gullet. As a surprise, I order ice cream sundaes from The Scoop N Scootery, which (blessing/curse/blessing/curse) delivers to our address. It’s probably a bit too late to be eating ice cream by the time they arrive, and we’re going to have not just any ice cream but gooey brownie sundaes with marshmallow centers and fruity ones with Nutella poured on top and salty-sweet ones with pretzels and caramel and whipped cream. Bring. It. What is time even? A construct that expands and contracts infinitely to allow unlimited ice cream consumption.

The next morning, I wake up feeling better. See? Proof that comfort food works. If you don’t believe me, try it yourself.

Cafe Juice Up, 1290 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, 617-702-1808, www.cafejuiceup.com. Exodus Bagels, 2 McCraw St., Roslindale, www.exodusbagels.com. Sichuan Gourmet, 1004-1006 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-277-4226, www.sichuangourmetbrookline.com. The Scoop N Scootery, 75 Linden St., Allston, 617-208-8016 (also with locations in Arlington and Brighton), www.thescoopnscootery.com.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.