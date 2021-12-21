Creamy Tomato Basil Sauce that’s as healthy as it is delicious

Last year, the Somerville-based Not Just Co. grew their business and introduced a line of pantry staples — healthy, homemade-tasting sauces that provide a quick route to putting nutritious meals on the table. All are plant-based, dairy- and gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar. Their flagship is a chunky and bright tomato pasta sauce incorporating 10 different veggies. Much of the produce comes from New England farms. So delicious, it’s unlikely a child would guess there are golden beets, spinach, and peppers in the mix. Now, founders Catherine Smart and Jacqueline Grady Smith have added a new item, which is a limited release: Creamy Tomato Basil Sauce. The experienced chefs use their 10-veggie tomatoey pasta sauce recipe and add an abundant amount of basil and a touch of cashew butter to create a velvety texture. Lush but not heavy, spoonfuls will boost a bowl of pasta, a chicken fillet, roasted veggies, or any everyday dish. You can use it as a simmer sauce as well. Scan the QR code on the jar for recipes, which is also on the company’s website, notjust.co. ($11 for 16 ounces). Available at Formaggio Kitchen, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge; 617-354-4750; or go to notjust.co (orders over $50 ship free and can be mixed with the other products).

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND