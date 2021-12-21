fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

Creamy Tomato Basil Sauce that’s as healthy as it is delicious

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated December 21, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Not Just Co. Creamy Basil Pasta Sauce, a new addition to the line of heathy pantry staples from somerville-based Not Just company.
Not Just Co. Creamy Basil Pasta Sauce, a new addition to the line of heathy pantry staples from somerville-based Not Just company.Nina Gallant

Last year, the Somerville-based Not Just Co. grew their business and introduced a line of pantry staples — healthy, homemade-tasting sauces that provide a quick route to putting nutritious meals on the table. All are plant-based, dairy- and gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar. Their flagship is a chunky and bright tomato pasta sauce incorporating 10 different veggies. Much of the produce comes from New England farms. So delicious, it’s unlikely a child would guess there are golden beets, spinach, and peppers in the mix. Now, founders Catherine Smart and Jacqueline Grady Smith have added a new item, which is a limited release: Creamy Tomato Basil Sauce. The experienced chefs use their 10-veggie tomatoey pasta sauce recipe and add an abundant amount of basil and a touch of cashew butter to create a velvety texture. Lush but not heavy, spoonfuls will boost a bowl of pasta, a chicken fillet, roasted veggies, or any everyday dish. You can use it as a simmer sauce as well. Scan the QR code on the jar for recipes, which is also on the company’s website, notjust.co. ($11 for 16 ounces). Available at Formaggio Kitchen, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge; 617-354-4750; or go to notjust.co (orders over $50 ship free and can be mixed with the other products).

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video