Recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Tart will be a showstopper at any holiday gathering

Makes one 9-inch tart

This elegant dessert will be a showstopper at any holiday gathering but requires very little effort on the part of the baker. The tart is made with an easy ground hazelnut crust you press into a pan, fill it with chocolate ganache amped up with chocolate hazelnut spread, and once it's set, dust the edges with roughly chopped, toasted nuts. To make the crust, pulse chopped or whole hazelnuts until they resemble a course flour; do not over-process the nuts because they'll turn into a paste. For the garnish, you need whole nuts, which look great roughly chopped so some are whole and others are halved. But substitute more finely chopped hazelnuts for the top if that's what you find; simply toast them a few minutes less. The press-in-the-pan crust is sturdy and very forgiving. It doesn't require chilling and won't bubble up when you bake it. Just be sure that the dough at the edges of the pan is not too thick. Once the crust is baked and cooling, get started on the filling. Ganache, a richly indulgent combination of equal parts heavy cream and chocolate, is made by boiling cream and allowing chocolate to melt in its heat. To underscore the sweetness, stir in a bit of chocolate hazelnut spread such as Nutella. Let the tart chill sufficiently in the fridge (or the freezer, if you are short on time), and once it is completely set, decorate the edges with nuts. It's such a stunning presentation your guests will wonder if you're hiding a pastry chef in the kitchen.

CRUST

1 cup flour ½ cup finely ground hazelnuts 3 tablespoons sugar Pinch of salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled but still liquid 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a 9-inch tart pan with a removable base and 2 rimmed baking sheets. Line 1 sheet with parchment paper and set the tart pan on that sheet.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, ground hazelnuts, sugar, and salt to blend them. With a rubber spatula, stir in the melted butter and vanilla until the dough mostly comes together. Work it the rest of the way with your hand.

3. Transfer the dough to the tart pan on the parchment-lined sheet. Press the dough into the pan, spreading it evenly across the bottom and up the sides. Take care not to spread the middle too thin or the corners too thick.

4. Bake the tart for 25 to 30 minutes, turning halfway through baking from front to back, or until it is golden brown. Transfer the tart to a wire rack to cool completely. Leave the oven on.

FILLING

1 cup whole hazelnuts (skins intact) 1 cup heavy cream 1 package (10 ounces) bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips (about 1 3/4 cups) ½ cup chocolate hazelnut spread, such as Nutella

1. Spread the whole hazelnuts on the other rimmed baking sheet. Toast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the nuts are aromatic and beginning to color. Cool completely and chop the nuts roughly. Discard the skins as they fall off; it's OK to leave some of the skins intact.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the cream to a boil. In a bowl, combine the chocolate chips and the cream. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

3. Whisk the mixture until it is thoroughly blended. Whisk in the chocolate hazelnut spread. Pour the chocolate mixture into the baked shell and smooth the top. Chill in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours, or until set.

4. Garnish the edges of the tart with the toasted hazelnuts. Cut into wedges.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick