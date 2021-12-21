Terri Trespicio’s debut book tells readers to question their passion

“Passion is not a job, a sport, or a hobby,” she tells the audience. “It is the full force of your attention and energy that you give to whatever is right in front of you. And if you’re so busy looking for this passion, you could miss opportunities that change your life.”

Terri Trespicio’s career gained momentum in September 2015 when her TEDx Talk, “Stop Searching for Your Passion,” was uploaded to YouTube. The nearly 11-minute talk has since garnered more than 7 million views. In it, Trespicio challenges and deconstructs the popular notion that people must find and follow one passion for a meaningful life.

Advertisement

Through the years, Trespicio, who graduated from Emerson College’s MFA program in 2002, has continued inspiring others through workshops and conferences as a New York-based speaker, writer, and brand adviser. Her most recent work, “Unfollow Your Passion: How to Create a Life That Matters to You” is her debut book, out this week from Atria.

Trespicio’s book takes on all of the “traditional,” sometimes unhelpful rules for life fulfillment. In three parts, she connects with her readers through personal anecdotes and interactive activities to guide them into reclaiming control of their lives. Trespicio spoke with the Globe via Zoom in advance of the book release.

Q. You often refer to your TEDx Talk in your book. Did it influence your decision to write “Unfollow Your Passion”?

A. Yes and no. A lot of people would assume that you do a TED Talk and then make a book about it. I had been writing after then and long before then, knowing I was writing my way toward a book with no idea what it was. It was gonna be a collection of essays with the same spirit as the book you read but I didn’t think of including the TED Talk angle until the publisher said it might be a good idea.

Advertisement

Terri Trespicio's new book is a life manual that challenges conventional advice. Provided

Q. So the book appeared as it went along in a way.

A. As a writer, I like to discover what it is I want to say, which means I don’t have to know where I’m going and I can keep writing until I figure it out. I didn’t even know what the TED Talk was when I pitched it, I just knew there was a seed of an idea — the same thing with the book.

Q. I’m surprised to hear there wasn’t a planned structure when you set out writing.

A. That comes at the very end for me.

Q. You have writing prompts that encourage readers to reflect on the topics discussed in each chapter. Did the prompts also come later in the writing process?

A. I didn’t expect to have prompts at the end of chapters. I am a certified Gateless (invented by Suzanne Kingsbury) writing instructor. I lead anyone who wants to use writing to gain clarity in their lives. The way those prompts are worded is chosen very carefully. They’re neutral, so it allows your memory and imagination to surface in ways that are nonlinear and when you write you may come up with things that astonish you.

Q. There are many personal anecdotes in your chapters — like when you were bullied into swallowing a button as a kid.

A. Personal stories I think are what everyone wants to hear. A really good story magnetizes other people’s memories. So even if you weren’t told to swallow a button, you might have been bullied in another way. If anything, I hope that sharing the most garden-variety stories in a compelling way is what gets at truth and encourages other people that their stories matter. We want to feel the material of everyday stories, and mine are really everyday stories but in them lies a truth.

Advertisement

Q. Something that stuck out to me in particular was your use of the female octopus’ life cycle to symbolize freeing yourself in the last chapter.

A. I read “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery and I loved it so much that I could not get octopi out of my head. I really felt connected to that book and with the character of the octopus. She took care of all those eggs and they got sent off into the world. The octopus doesn’t say, “Which one should I leverage?,” “Which is my best egg?” and that’s how I like to live. I like to make stuff and just put it out. The game of life is to do everything you can to give as much as you can to the world.

Q. Tying into the last chapter, how did you know when to end your book?

A. When I was figuring out what the book was I asked the developmental editor where it would go and she said toward freedom and sovereignty. I went back to a piece I had published years ago about a huge manta ray being freed from Atlantis. That image that I saw on the TV of the fish being lowered into the ocean and freed from that resort stuck with me. I knew that that manta ray was gonna play a role at the end because he’d been let free even though it’s scary to be out of your environment. I write about comfort zones and knowing when it’s time to expand and the fear of leaving home — all those things are wound together.

Advertisement

Q. How do you feel about the book being released at this time?

A. It was a stroke of interesting synchronicity that I sold the book in April of 2020. I’m thrilled in a way that it might serve people who are really questioning where they’re spending their time and attention right now. My hope is that it’s a helpful tool and resource for reframing your life regardless of when it happens to find you.

Angelina Parrillo is a writer based in Boston.