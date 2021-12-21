Recipes: A make-ahead New Year’s brunch menu featuring quiche

Some early birds might like to get a jump on 2022, but for the rest of us, we’re offering a New Year’s Day brunch menu that combines make-ahead ease with a few simple flavor-building techniques. Inspired by Le Pichet, a French brasserie in Seattle that rekindled our love for quiche, we add crème fraîche to lighten a deep-dish filling with mushrooms, bacon, and gruyère. For a full-flavored but simple salad on the side, we treat herbs as greens by tossing handfuls of fresh parsley and peppery arugula with a simple lemon dressing.

This recipe is based on Le Pichet’s formula for creating a quiche that’s tall and creamy, yet light and richly flavored. The key is crème fraîche in addition to the heavy cream, along with just the right number of eggs. Baking the quiche on a hot baking steel (or baking stone) obviates the need to prebake the crust (a hassle of most quiche recipes), as the heat from the steel helps brown the bottom crust, thereby staving off sogginess. We’re fond of buttery homemade pastry, but if you wish to take a shortcut, stack two refrigerated pie crusts on top of each other, then fold into quarters. Press the dough layers together, shape into a 6-inch disk, wrap tightly in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Roll out the dough and line the tart pan or pie plate as you would if using the homemade pastry.

Allow the quiche to cool to room temperature before slicing or, better yet, first refrigerate it, covered, for at least six hours or up to two days. If refrigerated, slice it while chilled, then bring to room temperature before serving. If you prefer to serve it warm, place individual slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet and heat in a 450-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes.

6 large eggs

1 cup crème fraîche

1½ cups heavy cream

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

12 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed, halved, and thinly sliced

½ cup dry white wine

All-purpose flour, for dusting

Pastry for deep-dish quiche, shaped into a disk and chilled (recipe follows; see headnote for using purchased dough)

6 ounces sliced Canadian bacon, cut into ¼-inch pieces

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon

6 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (1½ cups)

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the crème fraîche and whisk until thoroughly combined. Add the cream, cayenne, nutmeg, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper, then whisk until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

In a nonstick 12-inch skillet over medium-high high, melt the butter. Add the onion, mushrooms, and ½ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid released by the mushrooms has evaporated, the onion is softened, and the mixture browns, 12 to 15 minutes. Add the wine and cook, stirring, until fully evaporated, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside.

Lightly flour the counter. Mist a 9-inch-round by 2-inch-deep tart pan with a removable bottom or a deep-dish glass pie plate with cooking spray. Unwrap the pastry disk and set it on the floured surface. If the dough is too firm to roll, let it stand for 10 to 20 minutes. Dust the surface of the dough with flour and, using a rolling pin, roll it to a 14-inch round about ƒ-inch thick, rotating often and dusting with flour as needed to prevent sticking.

Fold the dough round in half, then in half again, forming a wedge. Transfer the dough to the tart pan or pie plate, positioning the tip of the wedge at the center. Unfold the dough, then carefully ease it into the corners and up the sides of the pan or plate, allowing the excess to extend past the edge. If using a tart pan, roll the rolling pin across the top of the pan to trim off the excess dough, then set the pan on a large plate (so the pan is easier to handle); if using a pie plate, fold and crimp the edges of the dough. Refrigerate uncovered until the dough is firm, about 1 hour. Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a baking steel or stone on the middle rack.

Stir the bacon and tarragon into the cooled mushroom mixture. Distribute the mixture evenly in the chilled pastry, then top with the cheese. Set the tart pan or pie plate on a rimmed baking sheet. Slowly pour in the egg-cream mixture, allowing it to seep in; the pan will be very full. Carefully slide the baking sheet onto the hot baking steel, then immediately reduce the oven to 350 degrees. Bake until the quiche jiggles slightly at only the center, 55 to 65 minutes (the center should reach 165 to 170 degrees); lay a sheet of foil over the quiche if the surface browns too much.

Transfer the quiche from the baking sheet directly to a wire rack and cool until barely warm to the touch, about 2 hours. If you’ve used a tart pan, carefully remove the outer ring, then return the quiche (still on the pan bottom) to the rack. Cool completely before cutting into wedges.

Deep-Dish Quiche Pastry

Makes one 9-inch-round, deep-dish pastry

We highly recommend using a 9-inch-round metal tart pan that’s 2-inches deep with fluted sides and a removable bottom. The metal is a good conductor of heat so the crust browns nicely, even without prebaking. A deep-dish glass pie plate (such as Pyrex) will get the job done, but the crust will not brown as well.

Be sure to freeze the flour-butter mixture for 10 minutes before processing. This helps the ingredients remain cold as they’re mixed so the dough is easier to handle and the crust bakes up tender. But if the flour-butter mixture is in the freezer for longer than 10 minutes, the butter will be extra firm, so the processing time will likely need to be extended.

1¾ cups plus 2 tablespoons (245 grams) all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon table salt

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) cold salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Add the butter and toss, separating any stuck-together cubes, until evenly coated. Freeze uncovered for 10 minutes.

Transfer the chilled flour-butter mixture to a food processor. Pulse until the butter chunks are about the size of peas, 10 to 12 pulses. Add 5 tablespoons ice water and process until the mixture forms clumps but does not come together in a ball, 20 to 25 seconds.

Turn the dough out onto the counter and press it into a disk about 6 inches wide. Wrap tightly in plastic, smoothing out any ragged edges. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Parsley and Arugula Salad With Lemon and Sesame Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Parsley and Arugula Salad With Lemon and Sesame

Makes 4 servings

Parsley is the primary leafy green in this salad; a handful of baby arugula adds a pepperiness that rounds out the herbal, grassy notes, while scallions offer pungency. Serve the salad right away, as the acidity of the lemon juice will quickly wilt the leaves. It’s perfect tucked into a sandwich wrap, as an accompaniment to fish, or as a flourish for hearty stews and braises.

Use flat-leaf, not curly, parsley, as that variety has more flavor and is more pleasant to eat. And there’s no need to pick off every individual leaf of parsley. It’s fine to use the tender stems, so simply pluck off the small sprigs attached to the thick main stems. Small sprigs give the salad volume as well as visual appeal.

1½ teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Leaves and tender stems from 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley (about 3 cups lightly packed)

2 cups lightly packed baby arugula

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon zest and juice, the oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Add the parsley, arugula, and scallions, then toss. Sprinkle on the sesame seeds and toss again. Taste and season with salt.





Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.