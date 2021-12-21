AARP to McKee: ‘Failure to prioritize boosters for older Rhode Islanders will cost lives’

“Failing to prioritize people 50+ for booster shots will cost more lives in a population that already makes up 98 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths and 74 percent of hospitalizations in Rhode Island,” she wrote in the letter, which was forwarded to the Globe.

Taylor also pointed out that 52 of the 55 COVID-19 related deaths in Rhode Island in November were of people who were age 50 or older.

McKee told the Globe Tuesday that he received the letter but “did not fully read it.” He pushed back on Taylor’s request, and said there’s “no reason to prioritize anyone.”

What Rhode Island needs to do is to “build out capacity,” said McKee.

Tom McCarthy, deputy director of the state health department, said in the early days of the vaccine rollout last year, elderly populations were prioritized because there was not enough vaccine in the state. He said now, as Rhode Island administers booster shots, that’s not the case. McCarthy also said that nursing homes that have a lower vaccination rate have been contacted by the health department to schedule another clinic.

Taylor urged McKee to take immediate steps to ensure that there is a “well-maintained, centralized, equitable, and accessible vaccination system that works for all Rhode Islanders” and to expand the public education campaign to provide clear information about how people who do not have internet access or cannot navigate the online system to make an appointment through a “fully staffed call center” or other means.

She urged the governor to address concerns in that municipalities do not have the same capacity as the state to host community vaccine clinics. As of Tuesday, about 77 percent of the state’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which does not include booster shots.

About 300,000 booster shots have been administered in Rhode Island and anyone over the age of 16 is eligible.

Taylor continued in her letter that the state should use a portion of the state’s $1.13 billion in ARPA funds to “bolster the Rhode Island COVID-19 testing program so that in times of surge we have the capacity to keep PCR results to no more than 48 hours, ideally 24 hours, as they were during the summer months.”

McKee previously said that he has asked the state health department and department of administration to identify additional lab space to decrease turnaround times for PCR tests. However, it’s unclear when McKee plans on expanding testing or where that lab space will be located.

“By working together, we can ensure that any Rhode Islanders who wants to be vaccinated has that opportunity,” wrote Taylor. “As you update your outreach plans, and as more information is available about how people can sign up for booster vaccines, you can count on AARP Rhode Island to share that information broadly.”

Also on Tuesday, McKee told reporters that the state plans to soon reopen two mass vaccination sites. It’s unclear where those sites will be located.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.