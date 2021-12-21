Attleboro man convicted of smuggling handguns into Massachusetts

An Attleboro man who smuggled dozens of handguns into Massachusetts and sold them for cash over a span of three months was convicted last week by a federal jury on a litany of weapons trafficking charges.

Between April and June 2019, Richard Philippe, 42, purchased dozens of weapons from an unlicensed seller in Georgia and returned to Massachusetts, where he sold them out of a warehouse in Taunton for cash, Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel R. Mendell said in a statement Tuesday.

Philippe was indicted in September 2019 by a grand jury and convicted in federal court in Boston Dec. 17 after a four day trial. He’s slated to be sentenced on the charges — transporting firearms across state lines without a license and being a felon in possession of ammunition — in April 2022.