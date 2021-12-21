Brookline’s ‘tobacco-free generation’ bylaw now in place

Brookline officials are advising community members that a new bylaw prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000 is now in effect.

The measure, proposed by a citizens’ petition and adopted by Town Meeting in November 2020, took effect in late September following its approval in July by the office of Attorney General Maura Healey.

Referred to as a “tobacco-free generation” policy, the ban is intended to prevent those born after Jan. 1, 2000 from becoming tobacco users. Officials said none of the town’s 18 licensed tobacco sellers have been cited for violations of the bylaw since it took effect.