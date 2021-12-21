East Providence councilman says ex-clerk went on ‘irrational, slanderous tirade’ against him

“Regarding the former city clerk’s recent irrational slanderous tirade against me personally, I had intended to answer her crazy accusations point by point,” he said. “I’m not going to do that. (But) I’m going to make a few brief comments. It’s a shame we are at this point, and we’re talking about this, especially on Christmas week.”

EAST PROVIDENCE — The YouTube video playing on a loop behind the dais was a crackling Christmas fire, but the real heat coming from the East Providence City Council Tuesday night was from Councilman Bob Rodericks, who said former city clerk Samantha Burnett smeared him in a lengthy Facebook post shared publicly on her campaign page.

Burnett resigned as City Clerk this year and launched a Ward 1 City Council campaign after a dispute with the city over what she claimed was a refusal to accommodate her dyslexia. She also claimed discrimination on the basis of race as a woman of Filipino descent in a city administration she alleged was dominated by Portuguese people. The city said her claims were false; Burnett said the city’s investigation was faulty.

After she launched her campaign for City Council, a Globe Rhode Island investigation into her public statements and her background found a pattern of discrepancies including an inaccurate work history and college degrees disputed by the schools she claims to have attended.

In multiple interviews with and emails to the Globe, Burnett denied that she had made false or misleading statements about her background, but was unable to provide evidence confirming many of her claims. When asked for clarification, she responded with information that showed certain claims were misleading or inaccurate, while also insisting they were true.

In response to the Globe investigation, Burnett on Dec. 14 shared a long public post on her campaign’s Facebook page, alleging that the resume the Globe had received via a public records request had been “altered” compared to the one she “has on file.”

In the post, she also insisted that the Globe investigation included “several discrepancies,” but could not offer any examples of what those were, and said that a Globe reporter was “friends” with the city spokesperson.

When asked for comment, city spokesperson Patricia Resende said in an email to the Globe: “As you are aware, you and I have no relationship outside of our professional reporter/spokesperson interaction.”

Though Burnett wrote “I’ll be posting in months to come of all things mentioned in the article. The degrees, the REAL resume...and whatever other shade was thrown,” she has not yet shared any evidence that disputes the Globe investigation.

Her Dec. 14 post included numerous claims about Rodericks, whose campaign for City Council she had co-chaired in 2018.

“Why would he provide a fake resume to The Boston Globe?” she wrote. “Bob Rodericks is digging in hopes to cover his own blighted behaviors.”

The Globe obtained copies of the resume from two members of the City Council, as well as through an Access to Public Records Act request to the city dating to November 2018, when she was first applying to be a clerk.

The three resumes are identical, down to the misspelling of HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which appears on the resumes as “HIPPA.”

“Any allegation that the city altered Ms. Burnett’s resume is categorically false,” Resende told the Globe. “The resume that was forwarded to the Boston Globe was the exact resume that Ms. Burnett sent to a Council member seeking her support in Ms. Burnett’s appointment as city clerk.”

As to whether he forwarded an altered resume, “one can certainly not edit a forwarded email attachment,” Rodericks said from the dais Tuesday night, and it’s not something he did. Every accusation his former campaign manager made in her Dec. 14 Facebook post was false, provably so, he said.

All the same, he was eager to move on – “onto Cincinnati,” he said, echoing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

When given an opportunity to clarify what she believed had been altered on her resume Tuesday, Burnett did not answer, but instead posted the inquiry from the Globe Rhode Island reporter on her campaign’s Facebook page and questioned how a reporter would know what was on the City Council’s agenda for the meeting Tuesday night.

The City Council agenda is a public document.

She also levied additional accusations against Rodericks. She did not offer evidence to support her newest claims.

Tuesday night’s council meeting laid bare divisions in East Providence: Councilwoman Anna Sousa criticized Rodericks for bringing up the issue in this venue.

“This isn’t a Jerry Springer show,” Sousa said. “I don’t think it’s the appropriate place.”

Rodericks said he wasn’t the one belaboring the point.

“My family name was besmirched,” Rodericks said.

He said he had to veto the idea of family and friends coming out to the meeting to support him. Instead, Council President Robert Britto stepped in to to do that.

“It is slander on his character,” Britto said. “I will attest to his character.”





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.