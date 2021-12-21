Emerson College announces shift to remote instruction for first week of spring semester

College staff, however, are expected to return to regular work schedules and locations on Jan. 3, according to the statement.

All undergraduate and graduate classes will take place remotely through Jan. 10-17, with in-person instruction slated to resume on Jan. 18 after the college observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17, Gilligan wrote in a school-wide e-mail.

Emerson College will shift to remote learning for the first week of its spring semester in January amid a spike in local COVID-19 cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country, interim president William Gilligan announced Tuesday.

“The College aims to implement these changes following guidance from public health and local officials with minimal disruption to our students, their families, and our faculty and staff as we once again work to rebuild the Emerson bubble after the winter break,” Gilligan wrote in the statement.

The statement said more information “will be forthcoming in the coming days and weeks” related to how this decision will impact students living on Emerson’s Boston and Los Angeles campuses, along with the college’s international programs.

Emerson’s shift to remote learning follows a similar decision from Harvard University, which announced last week the university will move to remote classes for the first three weeks of January.

Emerson reported an influx of positive COVID-19 cases as the fall semester came to a close on Dec. 14, with 79 positive tests , according to Emerson’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Massachusetts has also seen a steep rise in coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving, with state health officials reporting 5,531 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Emerson is one of several Massachusetts colleges that announced earlier this month it would require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot before their return to campus for the spring semester.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.