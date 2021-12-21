Framingham mayor-elect names new city finance, operating officers

“Their collective tenures and experience in municipal government in the Commonwealth brings value to the City of Framingham from budgeting to regulatory reform to civic engagement,” Sisitsky said.

Louise Miller, who has served as Wayland’s town administrator since 2018, was tapped to become Framingham’s chief financial officer, Sisitsky said in a statement. Sisitsky also will promote Michael Tusino, the city’s director of inspectional services, to the role of chief operating officer.

Framingham Mayor-elect Charlie Sisitsky has announced appointments for the city’s chief financial and operating officers in his incoming administration.

Miller, who holds a law degree from Boston University and degrees from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, previously worked as the budget manager for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. She has also worked in municipal offices in Medford and Needham.

Tusino, who has led Framingham’s inspectional services since 2012, has served on several local boards and committees. He also has worked as Groton’s building commissioner and zoning enforcement officer.

Sisitsky and his administration will be sworn into office Jan. 1, according to the statement. Sisitsky was elected in November, and defeated incumbent Mayor Yvonne Spicer, who was seeking a second term.

Sisitsky will be making additional personnel announcements over the next several weeks, according to the statement.

“We are pursuing the best qualified candidates for other positions as I follow through on my pledge to create an administration that represents the diversity of Framingham,” Sisitsky said in the statement.

