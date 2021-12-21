Harvard professor found guilty of lying about financial ties to Chinese university

The case was a significant victory for the government, which has faced criticism for prosecuting about two dozen academics across the country under the China Initiative, a program launched by the Justice Department in 2018 to target economic espionage and the theft of technology and trade secrets.

Lieber, 62, showed no emotion as the jury announced its verdict after deliberating for 2 hours and 45 minutes following five days of testimony in federal court in Boston.

A federal jury found Harvard University professor and renowned nanoscientist Charles Lieber guilty of all counts Tuesday for lying to the government about receiving payments from a Chinese university and cheating on his taxes.

Lieber was chairman of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology when he was charged last year with lying about his relationship with Wuhan University of Technology in China and the Thousand Talents Program, created by the Chinese government more than a decade ago to recruit high-level scientists.

Prosecutors presented evidence that in 2011, Lieber signed a five-year agreement with Wuhan university, which agreed to pay him up to $50,000 a month and $158,000 in living expenses. He was also offered about $1.5 million to set up a joint Harvard-Wuhan research lab at the Chinese university, according to the agreement

Jurors found Lieber failed to disclose the information to Harvard and the federal government and also allegedly failed to comply with Internal Revenue Service regulations on overseas payments.

At the time, Lieber was the principal investigator for the Lieber Research Group at Harvard, which received more than $15 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense and was required to disclose funding received from foreign institutions or governments, according to the indictment

The jury convicted Lieber of two counts of making false statements, two counts of filing false tax returns for 2014 and 2015, and two counts of failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China.

Lieber has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest in January 2020. At the time, Lieber told two FBI agents he had never been paid by a Chinese university, other than travel costs, according to trial testimony. But his account changed quickly during an interrogation when the agents handed him a copy of the university agreement he had signed.

“That’s pretty damning,” Lieber said during the Jan. 28, 2020 interview, which was videotaped and played for jurors. He described traveling from Wuhan to Boston with bags of cash he was paid, totaling between $50,000 and $100,000, money he admitted he never declared to the Internal Revenue Service.

Lieber told investigators he didn’t do it for the money. He described himself as “younger and stupid” when he agreed to accept the money and believed his collaboration with the university would boost his recognition by encouraging other scientists to build on work he had pioneered in the 1990s.

“This is embarrassing,” Lieber told the agents. “Every scientist wants a Nobel Prize.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.