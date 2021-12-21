How three new mayors in Rhode Island handled their first year in office

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 726.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 792,946 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 2,402 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 8.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 220

Total deaths: 2,998

Leading off

The first year in office for a new mayor is always a major challenge. Now imagine trying to do it during a pandemic.

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, and Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins were all sworn in just as COVID-19 vaccines were becoming available, and nearly a year later, the virus remains the most pressing issue in their respective cities.

I asked Mayors Rivera, Picozzi, and Hopkins to reflect on their first years. Here’s what they sent me.

Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls

Twelve months and so much progress! After decades of our students learning in crumbling spaces, we successfully advocated to get a life-changing new high school. This is one the proudest accomplishments of my lifetime. It’s truly thanks to the hard work of our families, community, and state leaders who joined me.

But the needs of our families don’t stop at school. We have too many residents without an affordable home, including dozens of students currently homeless. This keeps me awake at night. I’ve spent this year spotlighting our housing crisis, and doing all I can to drive conversations and action that will lead to more affordable housing.

This job – in a pandemic – has lent itself to some surprising moments. I never thought I’d meet hundreds of residents one-on-one in a matter of a few hours (thanks, vaccination clinics and our many volunteers). I never thought I’d form strong relationships with the help of masks or Zoom (shoutout to all our staff who kept City Hall open the entire year).

Mayor Frank Picozzi, Warwick

It’s honestly hard to pick just one accomplishment in my first year as the mayor of Warwick. When I was elected, COVID-19 was at its peak. Mandates were in place, some businesses were forced to shut down and it definitely wasn’t your typical first few months in office for a brand new mayor. One achievement that stands out to me is how quickly and efficiently the city was able to come together to create the first vaccination clinics for our most vulnerable residents.

Other accomplishments include a no tax increase budget, securing a $6.5 million dollar lease/purchase program to start replacing the city’s decrepit vehicles, including police, fire, DPW and sanitation vehicles, and negotiating a 15-year lease with AAA to house city offices in the historic “Saw Tooth” building in Apponaug.

What has surprised me the most in my first year as mayor is how much bureaucracy and red tape is involved in government, which makes accomplishing almost anything extremely slow. I look forward to seeing what our city can accomplish in 2022.

Mayor Ken Hopkins, Cranston

I love the city and have completed two neighborhood revitalization projects in Rolfe Square and Pawtuxet Village. We also had a $500,000 surplus with a zero tax increase, and City Hall looks brand new. The people’s house.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ House Republicans on Monday challenged Governor Dan McKee’s legal authority to impose mask and vaccine mandates in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island unveiled its proof-of-vaccination passport program in the form of an app on Monday. Read more.

⚓ The five most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island in 2021. Read more.

⚓ Festival Ballet Providence’s world premiere of a new version of “The Nutcracker” draws rave reviews. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ President Joe Biden will send 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans’ homes beginning next month and dispatch the military to shore up overwhelmed hospitals as the US confronts a resurgent pandemic. Read more.

⚓ The Omicron variant has swiftly overtaken Delta as the dominant form of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to a new analysis by scientists at The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, now accounting for the majority of the cases here. Read more.

⚓ As COVID-19 cases surge and the highly contagious Omicron variant takes hold, a pandemic-weary public is scrambling to be tested before the holidays, snatching up scarce appointments and waiting in long lines for some peace of mind. Read more.

