Man arraigned for murder of estranged wife in Chelsea

Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, 48, was arraigned on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon via Zoom, the statement said.

The estranged husband of Chelsea woman found stabbed to death in an apartment on Dec. 11 was arraigned Tuesday from his hospital bed at Massachusetts General Hospital, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said.





Chelsea police responded to Parkside Commons on Stockton Street at 4:21 p.m., where they found 47-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Lopera was also found at the apartment suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said.

First responders performed life-saving measures, and Lopera was taken to MGH, where he remains hospitalized. Doctors on Monday medically cleared him to be arraigned, the statement said.

Rollins said she attended a community vigil for Ramirez.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of taking part in a vigil alongside members of the Chelsea community and the sister and children of the victim to remember Ms. Ortiz and taking a stand against domestic violence,” Rollins said in the statement. “I had the opportunity to speak with the son and daughter of the victim, who lost their mother during this act of domestic violence. Even more traumatizing and devastating, their father is accused of the murder. In an instant, this family was forever changed.”

“My office will be available to them as they grieve and begin to move through the criminal prosecution,” Rollins said.

Lopera is expected to appear in court next on Jan. 25, the statement said.

The case remains under investigation by State Police assigned to District Attorney Rollins’ office.

Victims of domestic violence can seek help by contacting SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, which can be reached at 877-785-2020.

Advertisement

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.