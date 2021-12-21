MBTA Transit Union employees donate $2,000 worth of toys to children in need

The largest union representing MBTA transit employees is helping to make the holidays a bit brighter for families in need in Greater Boston.

Boston Carmen’s Local 589 donated $2,000 worth of toys to the Annual DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive, the union said in a press release Tuesday.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, an Everett Democrat, started the foundation that supports children who live in family and domestic violence shelters in Greater Boston.