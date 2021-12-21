fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA Transit Union employees donate $2,000 worth of toys to children in need

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated December 21, 2021, 40 minutes ago
Members of Boston’s Local 589, which represents 6,000 transit employees, donated $2,000 worth of toys for children and families in need in the Greater Boston area.
The largest union representing MBTA transit employees is helping to make the holidays a bit brighter for families in need in Greater Boston.

Boston Carmen’s Local 589 donated $2,000 worth of toys to the Annual DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive, the union said in a press release Tuesday.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, an Everett Democrat, started the foundation that supports children who live in family and domestic violence shelters in Greater Boston.

The 6,000-member union was happy to make the donation, said Jim Evers, the president of Local 589.

“As subway drivers and bus operators, we see firsthand the challenges that working families have faced throughout the pandemic, especially during the holidays,” Evers said in the release. “We hope this donation helps make Christmas feel a little more normal this year.”

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.

