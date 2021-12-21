Money pit: The 5 most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island in 2021

“The median single-family home price in Massachusetts last month was $520,000. Compare that to our median price of $375,000, add in the allure of coastal living and close proximity to Boston, and it’s easy to understand Rhode Island’s appeal,” said Agueda Del Borgo, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

In November, the median price of a single-family home sold in the state soared 16.1 percent from $375,000 compared to November 2020. Homebuyers in Rhode Island are up against slim inventory and out-of-state buyers who view the market as a “bargain” compared to the greater Boston area and New York.

In November, which is the most recent available data, 53 percent of luxury sales (properties sold for $1 million or more) derived from out-of-state buyers. And 24 percent of all realtor-assisted property sales involved buyers who came from other states.

Eight of the top 10 most expensive home sales in Rhode Island this past year took place in Newport, with three being on the seaside city’s iconic Bellevue Avenue. Each of the top 10 sales were coastal properties.

Here are the most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island so far this year.

5. Seaward at 339 Ocean Ave., Newport

5. Seaward at 339 Ocean Ave., Newport

Details: The main building is a 8,000 square foot mansion, which overlooks Prices Neck Cove and the Atlantic Ocean, with a guest cottage. The property sits on about 20 acres, and has the potential to construct a family compound, according to the listing agent.

Owner History: The property was formerly known as the “Avalon” estate when it was owned by the Van Alens, the family that founded the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Van Alens had to gut the main house in the 1970s after a fire almost destroyed it. The previous owners purchased the property in 2004 for $10.3 million, and they knocked down the main house and rebuilt the property from scratch — which took four years.

4. Ocean View at 662 Bellevue Ave., Newport

4. Ocean View at 662 Bellevue Ave., Newport

Sale Price: $16 million

Listing Agent: David Huberman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Seller’s Agent: Kate Greenman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Year Built: 1866

Rooms: 24

Details: “Ocean View” is in the Second Empire French style and designed by architect William Russell Walker, who also designed many buildings in Providence, such as the Lederer Building (now Hotel Providence). The house is known for its seaside cottage contrast to the marble mansions that many of the other wealthy families built in the area during that time. There’s oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, panoramic views of the Atlantic, a private garden, and a variety of specimen trees and shrubs.

Owner History: The “Ocean View” property is located on the south end of Bellevue Avenue and was built in 1866 for William H. Reynolds. There’s little known about the property’s former owners, but the listing said, “historic property has been owned by one family for almost a century, making it a very rare opportunity for the prospective owner.”

3. Beacon Rock at 147 Harrison Ave., Newport

"Beacon Rock" is located at 147 Harrison Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. It sold for $27 million in 2021.

3. Beacon Rock at 147 Harrison Ave., Newport

Sale Price: $23 million

Listing Agent: David Huberman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Seller’s Agent: Kate Greenman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Year Built: 1888

Rooms: 17

Details: This nearly 19,000 square-foot mansion is accessed by a winding road surrounded by Newport Harbor. It offers marble colonnades, matching temple-like facades, an in-ground pool, 10 fireplaces, and private docks. The landscaped grounds were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed Central Park and the Emerald Necklace park system in Boston.

Owner History: In 1887, Commodore Edwin D. Morgan (cousins with J.P. Morgan) commissioned Stanford White, a renowned architect from New York firm McKim, Mead & White, to design a residence, which resulted in Beacon Rock. The property had a few owners until sculptor Felix de Weldon moved into Beacon Rock in 1951, which is where he completed the design for the 1954 Iwo Jima Memorial, which is now installed in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Newport attorney Brian Cunha purchased Beacon Rock in 1996 and had fully renovated and restored the estate. George David, the former chairman and chief executive officer of United Technologies Corporation, purchased Beacon Rock in early December.

2. Miramar at 646 Bellevue Ave., Newport

2. Miramar at 646 Bellevue Ave., Newport

Sale Price: $27 million

Listing Agent: David Huberman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Seller’s Agent: Not available

Year Built: 1913

Rooms: 56

Details: Miramar is often considered Bellevue Avenue’s “finest Gilded Age” mansion. It’s neoclassical French architecture has more than 700 feet of ocean frontage; more than 22 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and five half-baths in the main residence; and a three-unit carriage house with seven bedrooms and seven full baths. The mansion sits on more than 8 acres with landscaping, fountains and two tennis courts.

Owner History: The home was built for Eleanor Elkins Widener, who was an American socialite and philanthropist. She’s best known for her $3.5 million donation to Harvard University for the Widener Library, which was a memorial to her eldest son Harry Elkins Widener. Her son and her first husband, George Elkins Widener, died during the sinking of the Titanic. Eleanor and her maid survived the disaster. The property was sold in 1956 by Widener’s second husband for $118,000. It sold again in 2006 for $17.5 million to retired Goldman Sachs partner David B. Ford.

1. Clarendon Court at 626 Bellevue Ave., Newport

1. Clarendon Court at 626 Bellevue Ave., Newport

Sale Price: $30 million

Listing Agent: David Huberman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Seller’s Agent: Kate Greenman at Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty

Year Built: 1904

Rooms: 28

Details: Horace Trumbauer designed the the estate, known for its classical Palladian architecture, in 1904. The mansion sits on more than 7 acres with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The property is surrounded by a high stone wall and iron gates open to a cobblestone courtyard. The main residence, which include nine bedrooms, also comes with a 5,000 square foot carriage house with three apartments and six garage spaces. The grounds include a tennis court, pool, formal gardens, and private access to Newport’s Cliff Walk.

Owner History: Clarendon Court is where Sunny von Bülow (born Martha Crawford) slipped into a coma for the first time in 1979. She was diagnosed with low-blood sugar levels, which was made worse for mixing alcohol with medication. During the Christmas of 1980, she fell into her second coma and her husband was charged with murder and accused of injecting his wife with insulin. Her husband, Claus von Bülow, was acquitted on all charges, divorced his wife while she was in a coma, left for London, relinquished his rights to her fortune, and agreed to not profit from the story. She died in 2008, after never waking up from the coma. Art dealer Glenn Randall and his wife, Patricia, purchased the estate for $4.3 million in 1988 and sold it in 2012 for $13.1 million to Boston real estate mogul and business owner Paul Roiff.

Fun Fact: Clarendon Court sold for $30 million, which is more than double the state’s largest home sale in 2020, which was $14.3 million for 00 Indian Ave. in Middletown.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.