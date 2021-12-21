Moose ‘illegally shot’ in Ludlow, police say

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the person who illegally shot a moose in Ludlow Friday.

In a statement posted Tuesday to Facebook, Environmental Police said a moose was “illegally shot” Friday afternoon and poached within the Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area in Ludlow.

“The Massachusetts Environmental Police is seeking the public’s assistance and asking anyone who believes they may have seen, heard, or found something related to this event to contact MEP Dispatch at 1-800-632-8075,” the statement said.