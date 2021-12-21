Moose ‘illegally shot’ in Ludlow, police say

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the person who illegally shot a moose in Ludlow Friday.
In a statement posted Tuesday to Facebook, Environmental Police said a moose was “illegally shot” Friday afternoon and poached within the Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area in Ludlow.
“The Massachusetts Environmental Police is seeking the public’s assistance and asking anyone who believes they may have seen, heard, or found something related to this event to contact MEP Dispatch at 1-800-632-8075,” the statement said.
Tipsters can drop a dime online also.
The statement said they can “submit information via the online web form at http://bit.ly/MEPReport. Reports can be made anonymously.”
Advertisement
On or around the afternoon of Friday, December 17, 2021, a moose was illegally shot and poached within the Facing Rock...Posted by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.