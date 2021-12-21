Newton city councilors offer support to school principals who received racist messages

Rittenhouse was acquitted in November in the shooting deaths of two men, and injuring a third, during demonstrations for racial justice in August 2020 in Wisconsin.

Bigelow Middle School principal Chassity Coston and Newton North principal Henry Turner, who are both Black, received the messages over voicemail, e-mail, and social media, according to Superintendent David Fleishman.

Newton’s city councilors are offering their support to two school principals who were the focus of “racist and confrontational” messages for their work helping students discuss last month’s verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case .

Coston and Turner each offered students in the schools opportunities to talk about the news and learn more about the case. A few days after the Rittenhouse verdict, three men were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery — a Black man who was out running in Georgia — in February 2020.

In the City Council’s letter, which was signed by all 24 members, the local leaders said they were alarmed and concerned about the “inflammatory response” Coston and Turner received after the Rittenhouse verdict.

“As we understand your actions, your goal was to provide spaces for students to process the verdict at your respective schools, Newton North High School and Bigelow Middle School,” the councilors said in their letter.

The councilors said they supported the principals’ stance to call out racism, and their work of “learning, growing and reflecting on our progress in this area.” They also backed the efforts of school staff in carrying out the district’s vision statement, which calls for the dismantling of racism in schools and communities.

“We are appalled that the two of you have been attacked for doing this important work,” the councilors wrote. “We hope a small cohort of individuals or organizations from Newton and beyond does not affect the work you and your colleagues do as you educate our children going forward.”

Turner, in a previous Globe interview, praised students and staff at North for their response to the Rittenhouse verdict.

“I’m really proud of how our students talked about it, and proud of how our staff responded to it,” Turner said.

Both Fleishman and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller also have backed the school leaders.

“I, as Mayor, give my full support to Henry Turner and Chassity Coston and I know I speak for the Newton community,” Fuller said in an earlier statement.

Fleishman said: “It’s really upsetting, terribly upsetting, and sad that two of our Black principals have been targeted.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.