‘Now is not the time for status quo answers to once in a lifetime challenges’

In normal times, there is a natural flow of people who require a high level of care through our health system. If one of our seniors fell at home and required surgery, they would likely go from the hospital to a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation for a week or two. Upon returning home, a therapist and nurse would continue their care via home health organizations.

The second winter of COVID in our hospitals is proving to be just as frustrating as the first. Coming from the front lines, it’s easy to want to throw up a white flag. Yet the time is now for outside-of-the-box ideas and creative leadership to make our response stronger than that of a year ago.

Right now, that usually smooth process looks like a 47-car pile-up on a crowded highway.

Here’s the reality: Say that the senior had actually fallen because they had been weak from COVID, and upon arrival at the hospital they tested positive. Following them being stabilized in surgery, skilled nursing facilities do not want to accept them because they are COVID positive. This is completely understandable — no one wants to risk the spread to their long term residents. So what happens to that senior now? Currently, they are being quarantined at the primary hospital for 10 to 14 days, and can be required to get a negative PCR before they are even possibly considered for transfer. That bed, which would normally be turned over a few times for a new patient following a surgery or from the emergency department, is now occupied. Play this scenario out many times over and you can foresee the logistical nightmare.

An outside of the box solution might be, instead of standing up a field hospital (or in addition to, depending on our winter), it might be prudent to construct a “field rehab” for COVID positive patients. This would take some pressure off the inpatient beds in our hospitals, prevent the spread to vulnerable seniors in nursing facilities, and get the patients the timely and intense care they need to transition home and get on with life. It may also help maintain a hospital’s ability to continue scheduling “elective” surgeries — many of which aren’t always so “elective” to the patients.

Additionally, in order to make up for staffing deficiencies there has been talk about bringing in the National Guard. These pandemic heroes could be used immediately as extra hands with patient care, or to staff the many “constant observation” patients, who are those with minimal safety awareness due to dementia, infection, or a brain injury, and are at higher risk for in-hospital injury.

Finally, at-home test kits can absolutely be helpful in early detection of COVID — but right now they are too expensive for many families with financial insecurities. At roughly $15 to $20 dollars a test, a family with three children may not be able to afford it and would instead avoid testing all together. Let’s make sure that we prioritize distributing COVID-19 home tests at food pantries, senior centers, and neighborhood aid organizations. Let’s make sure our most vulnerable have the easiest access and that we meet them where they are as President Joe Biden’s program to send tests by mail may not be timely for some families. If we can keep them out of the hospital all together via earlier diagnosis, we can prioritize that bed for someone who might require surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Now is not the time for status quo answers to once in a lifetime challenges. Let’s be bold, be brave, and not fear thinking outside of the box.

State Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung is a Cranston Republican who also works as a physical therapist at Rhode Island Hospital.



