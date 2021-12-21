Pembroke board shoots down River Marsh development

The developer has 20 days to appeal the decision to a state Housing Appeals Committee. A community is exempt if at least 10 percent of its housing stock is deemed affordable.

The River Marsh project was proposed under Chapter 40B, a state law allowing developers to bypass local zoning when at least 25 percent of a project’s units are considered affordable under state guidelines.

The Pembroke Zoning Board of Appeals has unanimously denied permission for a developer to build 56 condominium units in 14 town houses on almost 49 acres along the North River.

In its Dec. 7 decision, the three-person Zoning Board of Appeals said denying the permit was “justified as the local concerns outweigh the need for affordable housing in Pembroke, which currently has at least 9.5 percent” of its housing stock categorized as affordable.”

The “local concerns” included traffic issues and worry that the development and its on-site waste-water treatment plant could damage wetlands, which take up more than half of the property, and the adjacent scenic North River. The site, on Water Street across from the town’s Magoun Cemetery, is currently woods and meadows.

River Marsh LLC applied for the permit in November 2018, and the town argued unsuccessfully with the state that Pembroke had reached the 10 percent goal of affordable housing and should not be subject to Chapter 40B. Public hearings on the application resumed in January and continued through November of this year.

In 2005, the town successfully fought the developer’s proposal to build 64 units on the site. Warren Baker, the attorney for River Marsh, had told the board that the project was redesigned to address the issues brought up at that time. Baker could not be reached for comment on the latest turn of events.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.