Police search for missing Woburn woman; cellphone found in sewer

Police are searching for a Woburn woman who has been missing since Saturday and whose cellphone was found in a sewer drain in Lynn on Monday, authorities said Tuesday.
Sherell Pringle was reported missing by her family to the Lynn police on Sunday, hours after she was last seen with her boyfriend Saturday, according to Lynn and Woburn police.
Pringle is 40 years old and described as a Black woman who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes. She may have been wearing a green sweatshirt on Saturday, authorities said.
“Family members have had no contact with Pringle since Saturday evening, which is considered unusual,’' police wrote in a missing persons alert. “A missing persons report for Pringle was filed with the Lynn Police Department on Sunday ... Pringle’s cellphone was recovered from a storm drain in Lynn” on Monday, authorities said.
Police said Tuesday they would like to speak with her boyfriend, the last person she was known to be with.
.@WoburnPolice are seeking the public's help looking for Sherell Pringle. If you have any information please call 781-933-1212, ext. 4856 pic.twitter.com/Ywh5u7d95B— DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) December 21, 2021
The boyfriend may be driving a maroon 2014 Toyota Avalon. The boyfriend “is not the registered owner of this vehicle,’’ police wrote.
Anyone with information on Pringle or the boyfriend are asked to contact either the Lynn or Woburn police.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
