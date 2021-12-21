Police search for missing Woburn woman; cellphone found in sewer

Police are searching for a Woburn woman who has been missing since Saturday and whose cellphone was found in a sewer drain in Lynn on Monday, authorities said Tuesday.

Sherell Pringle was reported missing by her family to the Lynn police on Sunday, hours after she was last seen with her boyfriend Saturday, according to Lynn and Woburn police.

Pringle is 40 years old and described as a Black woman who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes. She may have been wearing a green sweatshirt on Saturday, authorities said.