Providence men’s basketball game vs. Georgetown canceled ‘due to COVID related issues’

The Big East Conference announced that Wednesday’s game between Providence College and Georgetown University has been canceled “due to COVID related issues” in the Hoyas’ men’s basketball program.

The game was scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in Providence at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, but Georgetown forfeited the game. Their loss will be assigned in the conference standings, and Providence will be assigned a win, according to current Big East policy.

Big East policy says teams without enough players available to complete in a game because of testing positive for COVID-19 have to forfeit.

Carolyn Cronin, a spokeswoman for Providence College said Friars season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account that can be applied to the 2022-2023 season.

Mini plan and single game ticket holders will have the option to exchange their tickets to either next week’s game versus Seton Hall on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. or versus Xavier on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the American Hockey League announced that due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch and Toronto Marlies, the Providence Bruins games scheduled for Dec. 22 and 28 have been postponed.

The make-up gates have not yet been announced, according to Christopher Krenn, a spokesman for the Bruins.

