R.I Dept. of Environmental Management wants more details about developing Lighthouse Inn property

The original deadline for a decision on the five-acre site, now a parking lot and closed-up hotel that had also gone by the Lighthouse Inn, was Dec. 15. But the Department of Environmental Management, which is picking a winner along with a developer, said it needs more details on how the projects would be funded, their economic impact, the experience the teams have, the proposed timeline, and on public amenities.

“Some of the original proposals may have contained some of these elements, but it is our hope that you can refocus in on these specific areas and provide more detail,” Jason McNamee, the deputy director of DEM’s Bureau of Natural Resources, said in a Friday letter to the people who had submitted proposals.

The new deadline for more information is Dec. 27, and Michael Healey, a DEM spokesman, told the Globe they expect to have a decision by Dec. 31.

The question of what to do with the site, besides serve as a parking lot for the Block Island ferry across Great Island Road, has led to some debate in Narragansett.

One of the proposals was put forth by the town, whose leaders have tried to spur interest in what they called an “ambitious, bold and complex” idea, including a hotel and restaurant, a 400-car parking deck and a mixed-use building for offices and housing.

“In my tenure, no other issue in Town has garnered this level of public input and support,” Ewa Dzwierzynski, a member of the Town Council who is helping lead the town’s efforts, said in an email.

Some in town have raised issues with the current developer, PRI X, a joint venture of Cranston-based Procaccianti Companies and Providence-based Paolino Properties. PRI X, which currently manages the parking on the site, has also submitted a proposal, with a 20- to 40-room hotel and a redevelopment of the front of the hotel to make way for things like coffee or ice cream shops. One flashpoint: the 99-year lease term that PRI X says is necessary to operate the site.

Another proposal from a company called iCell Aqua Inc. would build “a combination seafood processing facility and a centralized water purification, recycle and protein recovery facility.” It would help process fish and also the water byproducts that you can’t simply dump down the drain or back into the ocean. The lack of such infrastructure is holding the state’s fishing industry back, the company said.

The Port of Galilee is managed by the Department of Environmental Management for the benefit of the fishing industry. DEM said any proposal would have to serve and support the state’s commercial fishing industry. The Port of Galilee is one of the East Coast’s busiest fishing ports.

The owner of the Atlantic Red Crab Co. wrote a letter to the state outlining broad priorities for the site, but it fell short of a full proposal and has been taken out of the running.

One person involved in the fishing industry said he believes Narragansett’s proposal — often shortened to RFP, or a response to a request for proposals — didn’t take their needs into account.

“This RFP by the town of Narragansett was very similar to a box of fish left on the dock in the summer for three days,” said Richard Fuka, who’s long worked in the industry and was the president of the now-defunct Rhode Island Fishermen’s Alliance.

Fuka said he favors the iCell proposal, which would provide a clear benefit to the fishing industry in the way a boutique hotel would not, and agreed with the sentiments in the Atlantic Red Crab Co. letter.

Officials in the town of Narragansett, however, say their proposal will raise all boats, and that no fishermen have objected at a public meeting.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a blighted parking lot and restore our village center into a vibrant mix of uses that will strengthen our identity as a coastal fishing port,” Dzwierzynski said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.