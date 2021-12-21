New Jersey man to plead guilty in TB12 Super Bowl ring scam

The felony charges stem from an alleged scheme that allowed Spina to buy three Super Bowl rings engraved with the name “Brady” on them and offer them for sale with the false claim that the former New England Patriots quarterback had given the rings to relatives, the statement said.

Scott V. Spina Jr., 24, of Roseland, N.J., was charged in U.S. District Court in L.A. with one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

A 24-year-old New Jersey man has agreed to plead guilty to perpetrating a scam to sell Super Bowl rings that he falsely claimed Tom Brady had given to relatives, federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said this week.

Advertisement

In a plea deal filed in court on Monday, Spina agreed to plead guilty to the charges, with an initial court appearance in the case slated for Jan. 31, according to the statement.

The release said court documents laid out details of the alleged scam that traded on the name of the legendary signal caller with the square jaw, rigid diet, and freakish longevity.

It all kicked off, the statement said, in 2017 when Spina bought a Super Bowl LI ring that had been awarded to a Patriots player who later left the team. Spina, who defrauded the former player by paying for the ring with at least one bad check, sold the ring soon after for $63,000 to a well-known broker, the statement said.

But in an act of subterfuge, Spina allegedly used the former player’s information to talk his way into more coveted team memorabilia, according to the statement.

Turns out when Spina obtained the ex-player’s ring, he also received information that allowed the former player to buy Super Bowl rings for family and friends, the statement said. Such rings are slightly smaller than player rings.

Advertisement

Spina, armed with the illicitly obtained player information, called the ring company and falsely identified himself as the former player, the statement said. Posing as that guy, Spina ordered three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on each one, falsely stating they were gifts for “the baby of quarterback Tom Brady,” court papers allege, according to the statement.

“The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady,” the statement said. “Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit.”

Spina struck a deal with an Orange County man who had bought the player’s Super Bowl ring to sell him the three family rings, which Spina now claimed Brady had given to his nephews, the statement said.

After agreeing to buy the three rings for $81,500 – nearly three times what Spina shelled out – the buyer started to believe Brady didn’t have nephews, and he tried to punt on the deal, according to the statement. The same day the buyer tried to back out, and the same day Spina actually received the rings in November 2017, he immediately sold them to an auction house for $100,000, according to the statement.

During an auction in February 2018, one of the purported family rings sold for $337,219, the statement said.

“In his plea agreement, Spina admitted that he defrauded the Orange County ring broker when he falsely claimed that the rings ‘were ordered for Tom Brady directly from [the Ring Company] for select family members,’” the statement said. “Spina also admitted that he defrauded this victim in relation to three wire transfers for the deposit on the family rings. Spina further admitted he committed identity theft when he posed as the former Patriot to purchase the rings.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.