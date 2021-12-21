RIPTA will no longer accept paper passes or transfers on busses

Instead, passengers will be required to pay using the Wave system that was instituted in 2020, via either a reloadable smart card or a new mobile app. The system is already being used by 40,000 passengers.

Exact fare cash payments will still be accepted on buses. The agency will also stop issuing transfers on Jan. 15.

“These are some of the final changes as we move RIPTA to a 21st century fare collection system which has so many conveniences and benefits for our customers,” Greg Nordin, RIPTA’s chief of strategic advancement said in a statement. “With our Wave system, our passengers can purchase just what they need, when they need it, and board our buses in a safe and contactless manner, using their Wave card or the mobile app.”

Passengers who still have paper fare products can exchange them for equal value on the Wave system.