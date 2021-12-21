fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI TRANSPORTATION

RIPTA will no longer accept paper passes or transfers on busses

Rhode Island’s public bus service is transitioning to a paper-free fare system starting Jan. 15, 2022.

By The Associated PressUpdated December 21, 2021, 44 minutes ago
RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian speaks at a news conference Monday at the transit authority’s Elmwood facility touting a $900,000 grant to help connect Central Falls and Warwick — maybe even with light rail. Also pictured, from left, are U.S. Representative David Cicilline, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Senator Jack Reed at a news conference in Providence on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.Bri
RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian speaks at a news conference Nov. 22, 2021, at the transit authority’s Elmwood facility touting a $900,000 grant to help connect Central Falls and Warwick — maybe even with light rail. Also pictured, from left, are U.S. Representative David Cicilline, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Senator Jack Reed.Brian Amaral

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s public bus service is transitioning to a paper-free fare system next month, the agency announced on Monday.

Starting Jan. 15, Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses will no longer accept paper fare products, including monthly passes, day passes, seven-day passes, and 10-ride passes.

Instead, passengers will be required to pay using the Wave system that was instituted in 2020, via either a reloadable smart card or a new mobile app. The system is already being used by 40,000 passengers.

Exact fare cash payments will still be accepted on buses. The agency will also stop issuing transfers on Jan. 15.

Advertisement

“These are some of the final changes as we move RIPTA to a 21st century fare collection system which has so many conveniences and benefits for our customers,” Greg Nordin, RIPTA’s chief of strategic advancement said in a statement. “With our Wave system, our passengers can purchase just what they need, when they need it, and board our buses in a safe and contactless manner, using their Wave card or the mobile app.”

Passengers who still have paper fare products can exchange them for equal value on the Wave system.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video