Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Shriners Hospital for Children — from atop a Boston fire truck ladder

Hands pulled back from the glass and began waving frantically, and the silhouettes of these tiny patients jumped up and down.

The kids had been anticipating this day for weeks, and when Santa and Mrs. Claus finally appeared, inching closer and closer in the bucket of a fire ladder, their excitement spilled out.

The little hands and faces began pressing against the glass windows of the sixth floor burn unit at Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston at the sound of the first firetruck on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday marked the 20th year of this twice annual tradition, during which off-duty firefighters each July and December adorn Christmas-themed costumes before they are slowly raised on a Boston Fire Department ladder to greet children in the burn unit from the other side of a window.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave from the top of ladder attached to a Boston Fire truck as they are lifted up to wave to patients at the Shriners Hospitals for Children on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Boston Firefighter’s Burn Foundation sponsors the event, which aims to lift the spirits of young patients who have recently been injured or recovering , said the foundation’s director, Steve Turley. The foundation also brings Santa and Mrs. Claus here each summer for a “Christmas in July” event.

“‘Ho ho ho’ actually stands for helping others, helping others, helping others,” Turley said. “That’s what these firefighters do all the time. That’s what the staff here at Shriners does all the time.”

“The best thing that we do,” he added,” is we get to occasionally see a smile.”

In attendance Tuesday was Mr. and Mrs. Claus (beneath the costumes, Lieutenants Robert McGrath and Sheila Leahy), the Grinch, and two elves — all off-duty Boston firefighters.

After a procession of three firetrucks to Blossom Street, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were raised nearly 100 feet into the sky on Boston Fire’s Tower Ladder 3. Santa’s beard whipped in the wind. His wife’s hat nearly blew off.

“We make two trips each year, once today and once on Christmas,” said Santa (McGrath, or Kris Kringle as he prefers to be called). “It brings them a lot of joy. And, our secret, these kids here at Shriners are our favorites.”

Strict Covid-19 safety protocols in the hospital have cut back the number of firefighters that can enter the building with Santa and Mrs. Claus. In years past , a merry parade of firefighters would enter the kids’ rooms before putting out a display of sweet treats.

Still, even a restricted holiday celebration is one that will bring smiles abound, said Lori Turgeon, director of therapeutic services at Shriners Boston.

“This is a bright spot that many of our patients look forward to year after year,” said Turgeon. “Even for the families that don’t celebrate Christmas as their holiday, its just a nice moment to come together.”

BOSTON, MA - 12/21/2021 Mrs. Claus greets Lori Turgeon, director of therapeutic services at Shriners Boston, after arriving with Mr. Claus to the Shriners Hospitals for Children via a Boston Fire truck on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Every child who wanted got to meet Santa, she said, and everyone received a gift from the Burn Foundation. The greeting from the fire ladder is always the most popular ritual.

“I’ve been on the inside part of it before — kids are scrambling to get to the windows and climbing on the ledge... to try to see him,” Turgeon said.

Its a meaningful moment for kids in the burn unit , she said, because many of them interacted with firefighters when they sustained an injury, making them “seem a bit scary.”

“Moments like this are always so positive,” Turgeon said.

“This is one way that we can give back,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey, “to help them have a better day, a better Christmas. Its a great opportunity to make a little sunshine in these kids’ lives.”

