Shawn Jenkins won a new trial on his murder conviction. That trial shouldn’t happen

Jenkins was released from prison last fall, after serving 19 years for a murder he maintains he did not commit, the killing of his cousin, Stephen Jenkins.

That question is now front and center at the Suffolk district attorney’s office, and will likely be the last major decision of Rachael Rollins’s tenure before she becomes US attorney next month.

On Monday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger granted Jenkins’s motion for a new trial, ruling that misconduct by police and prosecutors had denied him his right to a fair trial.

Now the DA’s office has to decide whether to go through with a new trial, or — as it has in similar cases in Rollins’s tenure — allow Jenkins to go free.

Stephen Jenkins was shot to death in Dorchester in December 2001, in a murder with no known eyewitnesses. His cousin, with whom he was apparently feuding and whom he’d beaten up the day before, quickly emerged as the prime suspect, and was convicted in 2005.

Shawn Jenkins may have had a beef with his cousin. But his motion for a new trial prevailed because the court ruled that police and prosecutors withheld evidence in his case that could have exonerated him.

The slain Jenkins was a drug dealer who was in debt for $3,000 to a man discreetly referred to in court documents as his “drug supplier.” Shawn Jenkins wanted to make the argument that this supplier could well have been the man who murdered his cousin, or had him killed. But police withheld evidence that someone else may have had a motive to kill Jenkins, while prosecutors claimed such evidence didn’t exist.

“Jenkins was convicted in an unfair trial and then held in prison for another sixteen-and-a-half years, while the Commonwealth concealed evidence suggesting that someone else may have killed his cousin and that the Boston Police Department failed to investigate two other likely suspects,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

Indeed, Judge Salinger’s ruling includes a long list of ways the trial was materially affected by the unethical conduct of the police and prosecutors. It boils down to this: If Jenkins had been able to present all the facts, it could have changed everything about the trial — if he was put to trial at all.

This is anything but an isolated incident. This past Sunday, the Globe published an investigation detailing nine cases — including Jenkins’s — in which convictions have been overturned because of police or prosecutorial misconduct. Nearly all the defendants in those cases are Black, and almost all the cops and prosecutors who put them away were white.

Much of the credit for reopening those cases goes to the Integrity Review Bureau in Rollins’s office, which has tirelessly worked to reexamine questionable convictions.

One disturbing factor in this case is the role of retired Boston police detective Danny Keeler. He was one of the investigators who helped convict Jenkins, and one whose name turns up in a disconcerting number of questionable convictions.

In the Jenkins case, Keeler paid $100 to a reluctant witness who suddenly recalled that Jenkins had told him he planned to kill his cousin. Obviously, that is tainted testimony.

Jenkins has been represented, heroically, by Lisa Kavanaugh, director of the Innocence Project. She noted that this case fits into a long and growing pattern. Even as these cases fall apart, police and prosecutors maintain that, minor lapses aside, they probably nailed the right person.

“I don’t believe that these cases happen in a vacuum,” Kavanaugh said. “Even now, there’s an entrenched unwillingness to ever admit that they got it wrong.”

That’s playing out behind the scenes in this case, as police and some prosecutors push Rollins not to drop the charges against Jenkins. They want a do-over, or think Rollins should leave the decision to a more pliable successor.

But Rollins will probably make the decision herself, and I’m guessing she will do the right thing.

Jenkins’s right to any semblance of justice got trampled, and he lost two decades of his life.

Trying him again would be unthinkable.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.