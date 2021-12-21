Somerville forming panel on Gilman Square’s future

Somerville is seeking community members to help guide the redevelopment of city-owned properties in Gilman Square.
City officials are forming a 12-member civic advisory committee to serve as a sounding board for the neighborhood during the different steps of the redevelopment through construction.
The city is seeking applications from residents, business representatives, and institutional leaders from the Gilman Square area interested in gathering ideas from the community and sharing updates with neighbors.
The committee’s work will include helping run community forums and other events related to the redevelopment. Officials said they are hoping the panel will include people from a wide variety of backgrounds. No experience or specialized knowledge is required.
Advertisement
Applications are due Dec. 29. For more information on the project, go to voice.somervillema.gov and select Gilman Square Plan Implementation. To apply for the committee, go to bit.ly/gilmancac, or contact Rachel Nadkarni, the city’s urban revitalization specialist, at 857-997-2020.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.