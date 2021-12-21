Two emaciated dogs found abandoned at D.W. Field Park in Avon

Two dogs that were emaciated to the point of starvation were found at D.W. Field Park in Avon on Friday.

The 1-year-old pitbull dogs, one male and one female, were found by passerby near the Avon Reservoir and were “extremely frightened,” according to a statement by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. They weren’t wearing collars and did not have microchips to identify them. Animal Rescue League staff have named them Yennifer and Geralt.

Avon police contacted Animal Rescue League Law Enforcement and the dogs were taken to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center where they were seen by a team of veterinarians.