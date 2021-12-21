Two emaciated dogs found abandoned at D.W. Field Park in Avon

Two dogs that were emaciated to the point of starvation were found at D.W. Field Park in Avon on Friday.
The 1-year-old pitbull dogs, one male and one female, were found by passerby near the Avon Reservoir and were “extremely frightened,” according to a statement by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. They weren’t wearing collars and did not have microchips to identify them. Animal Rescue League staff have named them Yennifer and Geralt.
Avon police contacted Animal Rescue League Law Enforcement and the dogs were taken to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center where they were seen by a team of veterinarians.
“A feeding plan will be implemented to help the dogs gain weight slowly and safely, and the dogs will remain in the care of ARL until they are healthy enough to find new homes,” Animal Rescue League officials said in the statement. “Please note the animals are not currently available for adoption.”
Animal Rescue League officials said they are working with the Avon Police Department to investigate the incident as a case of animal cruelty/abandonment, and anyone with information is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org, or contact Avon police at 508-583-6677. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is also accepting emergency donations online at https://bit.ly/ARL-Avon-Dogs.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.