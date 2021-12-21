Two seriously injured in I-495 crash in Andover

One person was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a serious two-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Andover that left at least two people injured Tuesday , State Police said.

A sedan hit an SUV in the travel lanes just north of exit 97 around 4:20 p.m., sending one of the cars barreling into the median and striking a tree, said State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty.

One person was flown to Tufts Medical Center via MedFlight for treatment, while a second occupant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, State Police wrote in a tweet.