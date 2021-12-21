Two seriously injured in I-495 crash in Andover

One person was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a serious two-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Andover that left at least two people injured Tuesday , State Police said.
A sedan hit an SUV in the travel lanes just north of exit 97 around 4:20 p.m., sending one of the cars barreling into the median and striking a tree, said State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty.
One person was flown to Tufts Medical Center via MedFlight for treatment, while a second occupant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, State Police wrote in a tweet.
The highway remained closed for a short time after the helicopter was ordered, but two right lanes have since reopened, according to State Police.
Advertisement
Update: 2 RTL's now open on I-495 SB in area of exit 97 in #Andover. 1 LTL remains closed for investigation. Approx 4 mile delays. https://t.co/889nVa668o— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 21, 2021
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.