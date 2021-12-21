fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two seriously injured in I-495 crash in Andover

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 21, 2021, 22 minutes ago

One person was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a serious two-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Andover that left at least two people injured Tuesday , State Police said.

A sedan hit an SUV in the travel lanes just north of exit 97 around 4:20 p.m., sending one of the cars barreling into the median and striking a tree, said State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty.

One person was flown to Tufts Medical Center via MedFlight for treatment, while a second occupant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, State Police wrote in a tweet.

The highway remained closed for a short time after the helicopter was ordered, but two right lanes have since reopened, according to State Police.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

