When bad becomes worse, Globe Santa is there to help

Her 5-year-old son has struggled mightily to understand and accept what happened.

Life was tough enough before the blaze for the mother who wrote to Globe Santa. But the disruption and financial hardship caused by the fire made matters much worse.

“This has been one of the worst years for me yet. In January my children and I lost our home and all our belongings in a fire.”

The boy suffers from mental health issues that demand rigorous treatment and daily attention from his mother. The situation left her no choice but to devote all her time to his care.

“I have also been unemployed due to my son having behavioral issues and having to constantly leave work to take care of him,” she wrote.

After the additional trauma of the fire, she moved to a town southeast of Boston and is optimistic that the care her son is receiving will help him improve.

“I am working with Boston Children’s Hospital to hopefully get my son to an average and tolerable behavior level, but until then I cannot hold a job,” she wrote.

The state benefits she receives are just enough to support her son and his 7-year-old sister, so she asked Globe Santa to help them for the holidays. “I am behind on all of my bills and am worried Christmas will not happen,” she wrote.

Globe Santa will deliver gifts to this family, along with more than 17,000 others across Greater Boston, just as he’s done since 1956.

The inaugural campaign raised $52,000 and helped 6,200 families celebrate a more joyous holiday.

In the six decades since, the campaign has served more than a million families and some three million children have opened presents when they may have otherwise had nothing.

A grandmother from a city north of Boston would like her 7-year-old grandson to be included on Globe Santa’s list this year.

“[My grandson] is a wonderful boy who suffers from severe trauma due to the death of his mother,” the grandmother wrote.

The child also has mental health challenges, including diagnoses of bipolar disorder and ADHD, and caring for him is a full-time job.

It makes it difficult to keep up with the rest of her responsibilities and impossible to give her grandson the holiday he deserves.

“I am a single grandmother doing my best to provide [my grandson] with his daily needs. But resources are very limited,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support to our family. God Bless, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas.”

Her grandson will not be without gifts for the holidays. Globe Santa will see to that!

You can help make a child happy, during this time of heightened need, by supporting Globe Santa by phone, mail, or online at www.globesanta.org.

Since 1956, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games, and other gifts to children in need.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.



