Wu announces studies aimed at making Boston housing more affordable

“With these actions, we’re taking our first major steps towards addressing Boston’s housing crisis,” Wu said in a statement. “Our city must build more affordable housing, leverage our wealth and resources to fight displacement, and protect tenants. Housing must be the foundation for our recovery, and this work begins immediately.”

Wu said during a City Hall news conference that her administration will assess how Boston can reach or exceed 20 percent affordability in new construction, up from the current level of 13 percent. She is considering an executive action that “would reduce the number of units that would trigger affordability rules and deepen affordability levels.”

Amid an ongoing housing crisis in Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that her administration will launch studies to examine how to make the city more affordable and that she will form a group to consider rent stabilization.

The mayor’s office also will study linkage fees — payments developers make into a fund for affordable housing and job training — to “assess the feasibility of increasing funding for affordable housing and workforce training from new development, including from lab space.”

Linkage is one of three major programs the city uses to fund affordable housing, and it typically helps finance new buildings that are rented or sold to low- and middle-income residents.

Wu also said she plans to submit a revised home rule petition next month for a real estate transfer fee to generate new resources for affordable housing, “while expanding property tax relief for senior homeowners who have been longtime owner-occupants of their homes.”

A home rule petition typically needs Beacon Hill approval to become reality.

In addition, Wu said she plans to form a rent stabilization advisory group to “consider the tools available and necessary to protect tenants and stem displacement, with a goal of drafting legislation for the next legislative session.”

During this year’s mayoral campaign, Wu stood apart from the rest of the field for her support of rent stabilization, which is sometimes referred to as rent control.

Rent control, which would essentially cap yearly rent increases in some residential homes, is prohibited under a state law approved by voters in 1994. Voters in communities where rent control existed before then — Boston, Brookline, and Cambridge — opposed the statewide ban, and some municipalities have since sought to change state law to be able to adopt it locally. But those efforts have failed.

The argument against rent control has remained the same since the ban was narrowly passed by a 51 to 49 percent vote: Such laws discourage landlords from investing in their properties, which, in turn, lowers property values and local tax bases. Rent control also discourages housing construction, opponents say, who argue that policymakers should be encouraging more development, not less.

During the campaign, Wu emphasized that she will fight for every possible tool to make sure that “we are keeping people in their homes.”

Two years ago, the City Council briefly considered a home rule petition that would ask state lawmakers for approval to enact rent control at the city level.

