Baker to issue advisory urging residents to wear masks indoors; national guard activated to help hospitals

The state Department of Public Health on Tuesday released an updated advisory “recommending” that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, the statement said.

The Baker administration provided the information in a statement, before the governor’s scheduled news conference at 9 a.m.

Governor Charlie Baker will announce Tuesday that residents are now advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces, the National Guard is being activated to help hospitals, and hospitals must put off elective procedures that will result in admissions, as Massachusetts continues to grapple with a COVID-19 surge fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The DPH “particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in their household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated,” the statement said.

The statement also said starting on Dec. 27, up to 300 Guard members will support 55 acute care hospitals, as well as 12 ambulance service providers across the state with “non-clinical support” needs.

And, the statement continued, hospitals starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 27 are directed “to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures likely to result in inpatient admission in order to” preserve capacity.

State officials have said a critical staffing shortage has contributed to a loss of about 500 medical, surgical and ICU beds statewide.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information’s released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.