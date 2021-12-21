Biden to send 500 million free tests, dispatch military to overwhelmed hospitals

He’ll also deliver a stark warning to the unvaccinated, a senior administration official said, telling them that they risk serious disease or death while assuring Americans who’ve gotten their shots that they can safely gather with their families over the holidays.

Biden will announce new measures to try to curb the virus on Tuesday, the day after the CDC said the Omicron variant first identified in southern Africa now accounts for most new US cases. He aims to boost testing, hospital care and vaccinations without any new lockdowns or closings.

(Bloomberg) -- President Biden will send 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans’ homes beginning next month and dispatch the military to shore up overwhelmed hospitals as the US confronts a resurgent pandemic.

In the speech, the president will again seek to reassure Americans that his administration can combat yet another resurgence of the virus, the second of his presidency. But he confronts a perception that the government was caught flat-footed as cases began to mount earlier this month and Americans began complaining that test kits, crucial to control transmission, had become scarce.

Vice President Kamala Harris told the Los Angeles Times that the administration was caught off guard by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus, which has now been identified in most states.

Biden’s strategy continues to depend on encouraging vaccinations, even as new infections stress the nation’s health-care system and Americans find tests in short supply and see their schools closing in response to the surge.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Biden intends to draw stark contrasts with similar spikes in cases earlier in the pandemic, she said. “To be clear: Covid-19 is not the same threat to fully vaccinated individuals that it was in March 2020.”

The White House has discouraged school closings, though Psaki said Monday that “local school districts will need to make the decisions that they feel are appropriate for their communities.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released studies supporting so-called “test-to-stay” strategies, in which students exposed to a case can remain in class under certain conditions. Still, there were 646 Covid-related school closings this week, up from 356 the week before, according to Burbio, a data service that aggregates calendars nationwide.

Biden’s new strategy includes the purchase of 500 million at-home tests, which will be distributed for free to Americans who request them, said the senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the speech.

The tests will be available beginning in January, and the administration plans to launch a website, though details are still being sorted out, the official said. The government will deploy as many as 1,000 military personnel to help at hospitals as needed.

Biden will also set up federal testing sites, beginning in New York City this week, and direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help expand hospital capacity where needed and deploy ambulances to transfer patients from hot spots.

The president’s moves are an acknowledgment that testing capacity isn’t sufficient. Public health experts have also questioned the administration’s messaging on booster shots, which were initially made available to a limited slice of the population -- the CDC director overruled an advisory panel that wanted even narrower restrictions -- before eligibility was widened earlier this month.

“We don’t have the testing right -- now, two years in -- and we don’t have our people vaccinated or boosted?” said Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Everything’s slipped.”

Booster shots should be treated as third shots in a three-dose series and be more emphatically recommended, he said. “We have not been aggressive and bold about any strategies, and that’s exemplified best by the botch job on the booster,” he said.

