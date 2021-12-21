Biden steps up Omicron fight as experts worry about the time already lost

The new steps come as COVID cases surge across the country, with the highly transmissible variant accounting for 73 percent of new cases nationally , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and at least one death . It represents a ramping up of the winter pandemic strategy the administration rolled out earlier this month, which focused on reimbursements for tests and booster shots.

WASHINGTON — Hoping to stem what experts are warning will be a “viral blizzard” this winter as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 grips the nation, President Biden on Tuesday will announce plans to deploy military troops to hospitals, create new federal testing sites, add vaccination capacity, and send 500 million rapid tests for free to people’s homes.

The new plan focuses tightly on stepped up government action, rather than new guidelines, mandates, or restrictions, and it may do little to alleviate the swirl of confusion felt by millions of Americans who are vaccinated and boosted but unsure of whether they should curtail holiday travel and socializing amid what seems to be a surge of breakthrough cases.

Certain components of the plan — including the delivery of free home tests to people who want them — will not be available until January, well after a holiday season that is all-but-certain to exacerbate the explosion of cases. And it comes at a time when health care providers are stretched thin, testing sites are choked with long lines, and, experts say, there is not a second to lose.

Some public health experts say the administration has made a series of missteps in the run-up to today’s announcement, showing a lack of urgency and foresight about a virus that has been spreading — and mutating — for almost two years.

“There’s so many things that could be done here that are not getting done,” said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in California, in an interview on Monday. “Everything’s been reactive.”

Earlier this year, he said, the administration bungled the rollout of booster vaccines, with conflicting messaging and interagency disagreements over eligibility that slowed the uptake of a tool that protects people from the worst effects of Omicron. So far, only about 30 percent of fully vaccinated adults also have received a booster, according to CDC data.

The nation’s apparatus to collect data on COVID cases — including detailed information about breakthrough cases — is still patchy, slow, and incomplete, Topol said.

And there is broad consternation over the country’s failure to make high-quality masks and COVID testing, particularly home testing, free and widely available, even though government officials have several tools at their disposal to nudge manufacturers, boost supply, and negotiate for lower prices.

“I think Biden’s administration — especially in the spring and summer — totally underemphasized the need for testing and did not stockpile the level of tests we needed to stockpile,” said Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health. “The worst that could have happened was we didn’t need it. The much worse alternative, which is what we are going through, is we need it right now.”

According to details of the plan distributed by the White House, the first of the new testing sites will be opened in New York City this week, and the Defense Production Act will be used to accelerate production of tests. The government will create new pop-up vaccination sites and deploy more people to put shots in arms, although it is not clear whether the plan will address the vaccine hesitancy that has led millions of Americans to forgo them.

The plan includes several measures to expand hospital capacity and will deploy federal medical personnel to six states, including New Hampshire and Vermont.

“You can always say it should have been sooner and faster. I think Omicron has really thrown a curveball,” said Chris Beyrer, a professor of health and human rights at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Public Health in Baltimore. “Whether it will really be enough will depend on the severity of Omicron.”

Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said he believes the White House is taking the pandemic’s new surge seriously, but that the next weeks will be critical.

“The message that we need to address right up front is, what are we going to do in the next three to eight weeks? That is likely the time when we’re going to have what I call the viral blizzard, with Omicron hitting the country,” Osterholm said.

The lack of new restrictions marks a contrast with last year, before vaccines were widely available, when federal health officials explicitly discouraged people from spending the holidays with people outside their immediate families, and mask mandates and indoor capacity limits were in place across swaths of the country.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down,” said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, on Monday.

By contrast, European countries such as the Netherlands already have locked down in response to Omicron, and others including the United Kingdom are considering new restrictions.

“We as a population, as a country, have a very, very difficult winter ahead of us,” said William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. “Because the Europeans are getting more aggressive about lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. They’re much more assertive about vaccine mandates than we are.”

Still, he said, “If you urge what’s unrealistic, then you lose the population.”

State leaders around the country also have shown discomfort with mandates and lockdowns, even those who embraced them last year, showing how the politics of COVID response has shifted over the last 19 months. In Massachusetts, Republican Governor Charlie Baker issued a new statewide mask advisory Tuesday, although it falls short of the compulsory mandate he issued last year, to the frustration of some Democrats.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who enacted some of the country’s strictest lockdown measures last year, has indicated over the course of the year that she is unlikely to reinstate them and even expressed discomfort with vaccine mandates earlier this month. In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis, a Democract, said earlier this month he has no plans to reinstate a mask mandate. Just eight states currently have mask mandates, according to a tally by AARP, and Washington, D.C. reinstated its mandate on Tuesday.

Many public health experts are defending the lack of new mandates or restrictions, saying they would land with a thud in a nation where people and public officials alike are tired of — if not outright hostile to — the ways their lives have been upended in deference to the virus. Hard lockdowns or mask mandates would be impossible to enforce in certain parts of the country, even if they should be implemented, they said.

“People are just tired of having things loosened up a little bit only to turn around a few months later and say ‘oh, you can’t do these things, you have to go get tested, you have to put your masks back on,’” said David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.

“I think that that may be causing state and national authorities to move a little more slowly,” he added, “to say, ‘Do we do this again and risk unhappy citizens?’”

But some experts are still calling on the administration to do much more than what its current plan would.

“They should say no one is allowed on a plane in the United States … without being triple vaccinated,” Topol said. “They could also say you don’t board a plane without a rapid test at the gate.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Elizabeth Koh can be reached at elizabeth.koh@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elizabethrkoh.