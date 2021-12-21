Early use of convalescent plasma reduced hospitalizations

Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published findings showing that giving plasma early during the course of illness reduced hospitalization by half in a clinical trial that spanned June 2020 to October 2021. The results, published on the preprint website MedRxiv, support the early use of antibody-rich convalescent plasma to prevent hospitalization in patients not yet critically ill.

The treatment, which contains a bounty of disease-fighting antibodies, could expand doctors' repertoire for fighting the now-dominant variant that resists many treatments. Convalescent plasma - taken from blood donated by people who have recovered from covid-19 - could join the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab and soon-to-be authorized antiviral drugs as an important therapy for people who become ill.

Convalescent plasma may be another tool to help prevent coronavirus infections sparked by the omicron variant from turning severe if patients receive it soon after developing symptoms, according to data presented Tuesday.

"Our findings suggest that this is another effective treatment for COVID-19 with the advantages being low cost, wide availability and rapid resilience to the evolving SARS-CoV-2," Kelly Gebo, a co-lead author of the study and professor of medicine at the Hopkins School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The clinical trial used plasma collected before vaccines were widely available, Daniel Hanley, a professor of neurology at the Hopkins School of Medicine, said at a news briefing Tuesday. The trial concluded before omicron arrived in the United States, but researchers say the results offer hope for treating the highly transmissible variant.

Other studies have shown that plasma from people who have been both vaccinated and recovered from covid-19 contains significantly higher amounts of antibodies, making it more likely to promote an immune response against omicron, said David Sullivan, co-lead author of the study and a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Hopkins School of Public Health.

Advertisement

And with vaccines in wide use, experts said it should be easier to collect such antibody-plentiful plasma.

"We do think that this vaccinated plasma is a way forward that will prevent hospitalizations because of the high titers," Sullivan added.

The infrastructure to produce convalescent plasma from blood donated by people with high levels of antibodies exists widely across the United States and internationally. Because of that, the treatment could be made available relatively quickly, researchers said.