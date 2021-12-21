Fauci says CDC is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period for fully vaccinated

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC is considering reducing the recommended isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive but are asymptomatic.
The CDC’s current isolation guidance advises that vaccinated individuals who test positive should isolate for 10 days, beginning the day their first symptom occurred. For those who are asymptomatic, current guidelines advise people to begin their isolation the day they test positive.
The isolation guidelines are the same for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
When asked by CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” about the possibility of reducing the isolation period, Fauci said it is an “important consideration which is being discussed” particularly in the context of health care workers.
“If you get a health care worker who is infected and without any symptoms at all, you don’t want to keep that person out of work too very long because, particularly if we get a run on hospital beds and the need for health care personnel, that’s something that at least will be considered, at least considered,” Fauci told Berman.
Fauci said that no decisions on the matter have been made yet.
