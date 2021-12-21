Fauci says CDC is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period for fully vaccinated

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC is considering reducing the recommended isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive but are asymptomatic.

The CDC’s current isolation guidance advises that vaccinated individuals who test positive should isolate for 10 days, beginning the day their first symptom occurred. For those who are asymptomatic, current guidelines advise people to begin their isolation the day they test positive.

The isolation guidelines are the same for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.